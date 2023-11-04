Fans question Conor McGregor's physical change, Brock Lesnar fight purses revealed, UFC 295 loses another fight through injury: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss MMA fans reaction to Conor McGregor's physical transformation as well as Brock Lesnar's final UFC fight purse figures. Also, UFC 295 lost another exciting match-up due to injury.

#3 Fans react to Conor McGregor's physical transformation after latest training pictures

Conor McGregor hasn't stepped foot in the octagon in over two years, following his 2021 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman suffered a freak leg break injury, resulting in major surgery and rehabilitation.

Throughout his time recovering, 'The Notorious' was often sporting a bulked physique, which he often claimed had him hitting the scales at over 200lbs. Now, however, with McGregor's return looming, it appears as though he is slimming down to his fighting size.

Fans have been reacting to the remarkably slimmer version of the Irishman, with some suggesting it may be due to his re-entering of the USADA testing pool. McGregor has previously faced allegations of steroid use by fans during his recovery.

One fan wrote:

"Damn all those muscles gone after the juice cycle is over. Shame, the fans liked a juicy Mac."

Another added:

"Bring back the beard and the 205 haircut."

#2 Brock Lesnar final fight purses revealed

At his peak, Brock Lesnar was one of the biggest MMA stars in the world, generating global interest whenever he stepped foot in the octagon.

The former heavyweight champ was an active member of the roster until UFC 141, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Alistair Overeem and announced his retirement shortly after. 'The Beast Incarnate' then returned for a one-off clash against Mark Hunt at UFC 200, which he won via unanimous decision.

The result was later overturned, however, due to Lesnar failing a drugs test. Despite the controversy following the fight, Brock Lesnar's return saw him receive a major bump in pay.

As reported by BloodElbow due to the class action lawsuit against the MMA promotion, it has been revealed Lesnar made a staggering $11 million combined for his bouts against Overeem and Hunt.

"Brock Lesnar made $11 million between his fights with Overeem and Hunt: $3,000,000 vs. Alistair Overeem | UFC 141...$8,000,000 vs. Mark Hunt."

#1 UFC 295 loses another fight due to injury, fans react

MMA fans have once again been left frustrated after UFC 295 has been forced into another change due to injury.

Jon Jones' is the high-profile miss, who recently suffering a torn pectoral muscle, which will keep him out of action for at least eight months. Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich has instead been booked in their place.

Further down the card, however, an exciting lightweight match-up between Nurullo Aliev and Mateusz Rebecki has now been canceled. 'Tajik Eagle' took to social media to confirm he had suffered a serious leg injury.

Fans have been left disappointed and frustrated by the news, with many highlighting that canceled fights are seemingly becoming the norm. One fan wrote:

"Keep them coming every ppv got 3 fights canceled minimum."

Another wrote:

"Every few min another fight canceled."

