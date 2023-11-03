How much money did the UFC pay Brock Lesnar? Former heavyweight champion's final UFC fight purses revealed

Brock Lesnar was undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in UFC history and generated plenty of interest whenever he competed in the octagon.

The ongoing class action lawsuit against the UFC has resulted in a number of fighter purses being made public. According to Bloody Elbow, Lesnar had quite a significant payday in his final MMA bouts.

The former heavyweight champion competed as an active fighter for the final time at UFC 141, where he fought former Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem. It didn't go as he had hoped, as he lost via first-round TKO and then announced his retirement following the bout.

Lesnar then returned for a one-off bout against Mark Hunt at UFC 200, where he earned a unanimous decision win that was later overturned to a no-contest. He received a massive bump in pay.

Bloody Elbow tweeted:

"Brock Lesnar made $11 million between his UFC fights with Overeem and Hunt: $3,000,000 vs. Alistair Overeem | UFC 141...$8,000,000 vs. Mark Hunt | UFC 200"

Bloody Elbow tweet regarding Lesnar's UFC fight purse

The former NCAA Div I National Wrestling champion was a draw for the promotion as they capitalized on his popularity from being one of WWE's top superstars before transitioning to MMA.

It's unclear whether Brock Lesnar would have earned a lot more had he challenged Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight championship, as the fight against Mark Hunt was a three-round co-main event bout.

Despite being linked to a bout with Cormier following their famous octagon exchange at UFC 226, it never materialized as the WWE superstar retired for good and shifted his focus back to professional wrestling.

Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar would have been a main event title fight, so the WWE superstar could have possibly earned more than the $8,000,000 he received for UFC 200.

The UFC events that Brock Lesnar headlined usually generated over one million pay-per-view buys, but it remains to be seen whether his earnings included a percentage of the pay-per-view revenue or if he was paid a set fee.

It will be interesting to see what other financials are made public as the class action lawsuit against the promotion heads to a trial next Spring.