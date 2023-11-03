(Exclusive): How long will the trial last for the UFC Class Action lawsuit? MMAFA founder Rob Maysey answers

It appears as though the UFC Class Action lawsuit brought forth by the MMAFA will be heading to a trial next spring.

The MMAFA have been raising awareness regarding the monopoly the UFC has in MMA for quite some time. Journalist John S. Nash tweeted a photo of a court filing from this past Wednesday, which shows that the UFC's appeal was rejected by the United States Court of Appeals. He mentioned that the judge will have the final ruling, but it appears as though a trial will in fact take place.

He wrote:

"9th circuit has rejected the appeal, so barring the Judge ruling in favor of Defendant in Summary Judgment, looks like Le v Zuffa will be going to trial next Spring."

Tweet regarding court filing

During an exclusive interview with MMAFA founder and attorney Rob Maysey, he detailed what the process has been like during the ongoing Class Action lawsuit against the UFC.

Maysey also brought up that the trial is expected to last less than two months and mentioned that the MMAFA's lawsuit against the UFC should be resolved within the next year.

"Both parties at the hearing when our Class was certified, stipulated to the judge that they believe the trial will last 4-5 weeks. So, that's what the judge is sort of calendaring in his schedule when he set April 9th as the start of our trial. He's contemplating April 9th going five weeks out, that's our block of time for the trial...This should be resolved within the next year or so." [18:56 - 19:36]

It will be interesting to see what the result of the trial will be and whether there will be significant change to the UFC's business going forward. There could possibly even be changes to the sport as a whole if the Class Action lawsuit results in the Ali Act being imposed in MMA as there would be limits for how long a promotion can have a fighter under contract.

Check out the full interview: