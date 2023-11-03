UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results: Find out the official weight of the headliners and co-headliners here

UFC Sao Paulo is set for tomorrow (November 4), featuring Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight clash with strong implications for the 265-pound division going forward. It is a litmus test for Almeida, as it will determine where he stands when stacked up against the most notable names in his weight class.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis is hoping to put his recent three-fight losing streak in the rearview mirror by building upon his first-round knockout over Marcos Rogerio de Lima by defeating another Brazilian in Almeida.

The weigh-ins for UFC Sao Paulo have just wrapped up and Jailton Almeida has weighed in at 236 pounds. Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis hit the scales at 265 pounds, exactly at the heavyweight limit.

What of the co-main event featuring Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby, who will cross swords at welterweight?

Expand Tweet

Gabriel Bonfim weighed in at 170.5 pounds, which is permitted in non-title fights. His opponent, Nicolas Dalby, also weighed in at exactly 170.5 pounds. While the co-headliner is a compelling fight, fans will undoubtedly be curious about the dynamics of the main event's physicality.

Jailton Almeida is a powerful heavyweight, but Derrick Lewis will outweigh him by a significant amount by the time they set foot inside the octagon tomorrow. This could influence how effective Almeida's grappling will be, as Lewis is infamous for forcing standups, even after conceding vulnerable positions on the mat.

Whether or not that will occur in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo will be one of several reasons fans will tune in to the bout.

Is UFC Sao Paulo the promotion's first event in the city in 2023?

Brazil is one of the largest markets that the UFC lays claim to. Many of the sport's legends, ranging from Anderson Silva and Amanda Nunes to Antonio 'Minotauro' Nogueira and Royce Gracie are Brazilian. But how many times has the promotion held an event in Sao Paulo this year?

Fans may be shocked to learn that UFC Sao Paulo is the promotion's first card in the city since 2019, when Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza lost his light heavyweight debut against the division's future champion, Jan Blachowicz.