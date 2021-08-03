Watch: Derrick Lewis renders his opponents' ground game ineffective in a hilarious video compilation

Derrick Lewis does not have the most effective ground game in the UFC. But 'The Black Beast' certainly knows how to get back on his feet when he is taken to the ground by his opponents.

In a video uploaded by a Twitter used called @UFC_Obsessed, you can watch a hilarious compilation of Derrick Lewis getting up from under his opponents in fights. Despite his lack of ground game, Lewis uses unorthodox techniques and brute strength to avoid dangerous positions.

Courtesy of Reddit, this compilation of Lewis showing MMA doesn’t work on him is my favourite thing today. pic.twitter.com/KDOPDqiVt9 — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) February 23, 2021

Derrick Lewis competes in the heavyweight division of the UFC. 'The Black Beast' started his UFC career at UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne in April 2014. Lewis defeated Jack May via TKO in the first round of the fight.

Since then, the 36-year-old has gone on to defeat well-known fighters like Roy Nelson, Travis Browne, Gabriel Gonzaga and Alexander Volkov. Lewis also has a win over current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

'The Black Beast' is currently riding an impressive four-fight win streak that includes impressive performances against fighters like Aleksei Oleinik and Curtis Blaydes.

Derrick Lewis will fight for the interim heavyweight belt at UFC 265

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will collide on August 7 for the interim UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 265. This will be Lewis' second chance to capture UFC gold. The Louisiana native lost his first title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230.

The winner of the fight will presumably face Francis Ngannou for the undisputed heavyweight title.

The co-main event will feature a bantamweight banger between Pedro Munhoz and former featherweight king Jose Aldo. Both fighters will be looking to strengthen their argument for a title shot with a win at UFC 265.

A crucial welterweight matchup will also take place between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque. Chiesa is riding a four-fight win streak; Luque has won his last three fights.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh