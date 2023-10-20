(Exclusive): MMAFA founder and attorney Rob Maysey recalls UFC attorney viewing Bellator as 'a great competitor'

Rob Maysey recently opened up about the ongoing class action lawsuit against the UFC and shared their opinion of Bellator.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the MMAFA founder and attorney shared details on the legal proceedings with the UFC attorneys. Rob Maysey mentioned that other promotions were praised in an attempt to prove that they don't have a monopoly on the sport:

"This is the argument they have attempted to make over and over. In fact, they made it again right before our class certification opinion...At that hearing, their [UFC] attorney stated over and over what a great competitor Bellator was. Well, let's see how great a competitor they are when they don't exist in three months." [16:48 - 17:07]

Rob Maysey's recount of how the UFC attorney viewed Bellator contradicts Dana White's view as he stated that he believed the PFL was wasting their money when asked about the rumored interest. He questioned how they would be competition if the sale went through and mentioned that White was correct with his reasoning for why their parent company didn't enquire about purchasing Bellator, saying:

"What happened to all this robust competition that their [UFC] lawyer stood up in court and repeatedly said, 'look at Bellator, this is a great competitor of the UFC.' Okay, well, let's see...He [Dana White] literally laughed. He's like, 'why would I buy them? I can just sit and wait, they'll go away.' He's right." [17:11 - 17:38]

It will be interesting to see the result of the class action lawsuit against the UFC, as they are expected to reconvene next year.

Check out the full interview:

Rob Maysey believes the Ali Act would solve the problem of fighter pay in MMA

One of the most significant issues in MMA has been fighter pay, and Rob Maysey believes there is a solution.

During the interview mentioned above, the MMAFA founder and attorney noted that the Ali Act, including MMA fighters, would increase fighter pay and provide a clear path to a title fight. Rob Maysey mentioned that UFC fighters wouldn't have to worry about false promises and ensure they can maximize their earnings, saying:

"Why that [Ali Act] works is the promoter can no longer control rank and title. That is now independant on the promotion. That creates real free agency, now I have an independent path to the title, doesn't matter who's promoting me. I don't have to bow down to a promoter that's seeking to undermine me or pull the carpet out from under me." [29:21 - 29:42]

MMAFA tweet on how Tony Ferguson would benefit from the Ali Act.