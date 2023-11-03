"Clearly need to wrap everyone in bubble wrap" - UFC 295 loses exciting fight after fighter suffers leg injury; fans disappointed

It seems that the UFC 295 is down one lightweight bout just eight days before the event.

UFC 295's main attraction features a clash for the vacant light heavyweight title, with former middleweight champion Pereira squaring off against former 205-pound champion Prochazka. Additionally, in the co-main event, top heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will battle it out for an interim title.

The penultimate PPV event of 2023 is set to take place on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The planned lightweight fight between Nurullo Aliev and Mateusz Rebecki has been canceled. 'Tajik Eagle' recently revealed on Instagram that he had to withdraw from their preliminary card clash due to a leg injury. Part of his caption read:

"A couple of days ago, I injured my leg. After the examination, the doctor from UFC was banned and did not consent for the fight."

Check out Aliev's post below (translated from Russian):

Aliev's UFC experience is limited, having only participated in one fight apart from his appearance on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). He made his debut in February and secured a victory over Rafael Alves with a majority decision.

Meanwhile, it's uncertain whether Rebecki will still be part of UFC 295. Like Aliev, Rebecki also made his mark on DWCS and has recorded wins in the UFC against Nick Fiore and Loik Radzhabov so far.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) swiftly reacted to the cancellation of the Aliev vs Rebecki bout at UFC 295 with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Keep them coming every ppv got 3 fights canceled minimum"

Another wrote:

"Every few min another fight canceled"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Hopefully they find a replacement 😭"

"God dam it, was hyped to see him finally back. We clearly need to wrap everyone in bubble wrap so they don't get hurt"

"Are they looking. For a replacement"

