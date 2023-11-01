UFC 295 on November 11:  Start time in US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, India, China and Russia here

The UFC's second-to-last PPV event of the year, UFC 295, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 11, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Initially, the evening's headline bout was set to feature UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones defending his title against Stipe Miocic. However, last month, 'Bones' endured a torn pectoral tendon while training, forcing him to withdraw from the fight. Consequently, Miocic was also taken off the event's lineup.

As a result, the co-main event of UFC 295, featuring the light heavyweight title fight between former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight kingpin Alex Pereira, was moved to the main event.

Expand Tweet

In lieu of the Jones vs. Miocic showdown and to occupy the vacant co-main event spot, the UFC has introduced an interim title fight between top heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

Expand Tweet

UFC 295's preliminary card will begin at 8:00 PM ET and 5:00 PM PT for fans in the United States on November 11. The highly anticipated main card is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM ET and 7:00 PM PT.

Viewers located outside the United States should take note of UFC 295's schedule, as the event will occur on November 12. The schedule is as follows due to the time zone difference:

United Kingdom: Prelims will begin at 12:00 AM, and the main card will start at 4:00 AM local time.

France and Germany: Prelims will begin at 2:00 AM, and the main card will start at 6:00 AM local time.

Australia: Prelims will begin at 11:00 AM, and the main card will start at 3:00 PM local time.

India: Prelim will begin at 5:30 AM, and the main card will start at 9:30 AM local time.

China: Prelims will begin at 8:00 AM, and the main card will start at 12:00 PM local time.

Russia: Prelims will begin at 4:00 AM, and the main card will start at 8:00 AM local time.

Countdown to UFC 295: The full fight card overview

Main Card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira (light heavyweight title fight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall (interim heavyweight title fight)

Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes

Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Preliminary Card

Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early Preliminary Card

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers