"It's the "Secret Juice" Paulo gave him" - Fans react to Alex Pereira needing to shed 41 pounds with 9.8% body fat for Israel Adesanya title fight

MMA fans have reacted to the news that Alex Pereira must shed a monumental 41 pounds before his November middleweight title bout against Israel Adesanya.

Pereira and Adesanya have a long history that dates back to their days as professional kickboxers. The pair fought on two occasions. 'Poatan' won the first bout via unanimous decision and went on to win the second via a nasty left hook KO.

The KO loss remains the only time the New Zealander has been finished in both his MMA and kickboxing careers:

"Alex Pereira is currently 226 pounds with 9.8% body fat. He has to lose 41 pounds by November 12th to challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title. Losing 41 pounds when you're already at 9.8% body fat is a tall order. Are these mind games?"

"It's the 'Secret Juice' Paulo gave him."

"It's the 'Secret Juice' Paulo gave him."



"Either Rogan or Ariel said he weighed 229 the night he fought Strickland. Crazy sh*t"

"Either Rogan or Ariel said he weighed 229 the night he fought Strickland. Crazy sh*t"







Alex Pereira is confident Israel Adesanya won't last the five rounds when the pair face off at UFC 281

Former Glory middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is no stranger to the big occasion. The Brazilian's stunning KO over Sean Strickland at UFC 276 was just another example of the striking ability and power 'Poatan' possesses.

The 35-year-old former kickboxer recently revealed that he's ready to throw everything he has at middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

In an interview with Super Lutas, 'Poatan' stated that he's going to win the fight against his rival and detailed how he's going to do it:

“I can tell you that it will be impossible for him not to engage, if he’s within my reach I will hurt him. And five rounds… He won’t make it, five rounds? And I come close, you can see in the fights that I come close, I have a very good defense. He will want to attack or counterattack, but I can hurt him with my defense too.”

Catch Alex Pereira discussing Israel Adesanya here:

