"He is deadly aware of the possibilities" - Fans react in awe to 'HUGE' Israel Adesanya as he modifies training ahead of Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 281

MMA fans are surprised by Israel Adesanya's size during a training video posted on YouTube.

Adesanya is nearing the UFC 281 main event clash against Alex Pereira on November 12. Nearly two months out, it seems like 'The Last Stylebender' is starting to pick up his training.

The UFC middleweight champion posted a video of him training on YouTube, showing him doing advanced striking drills with lights on the walls and tennis balls. The video comment section features tons of fans in awe.

"You can see the raised right hand in his training, blocking the left hook. He is deadly aware of the possibilities. And u can say what you want, but he is not shying away from anybody."

"Izzy looking HUGE, awesome to see him and his team implementing the smaller things that can make a difference in his training!"

"This is what a champion looks like, always working on potential weakness. Awesome!"

"Izzy looking huge, yet his movements are as slick as Anderson Silva's. Can't wait to see him fight Pereira"

"Izzy strong af and that height is crazy"

Adesanya looks massive, but that could change when he starts cutting weight. Meanwhile, some fans pointed out how 'The Last Stylebender' is making adjustments for Pereira, which makes the matchup even more intriguing.

Watch the training video posted by Israel Adesanya with the fans' opinions in the comment section below:

Israel Adesanya says he's "gotta be sharper"

Pereira has beaten Adesanya twice in kickboxing. Therefore, some fans and analysts think 'Poatan' could be a bad matchup for 'The Last Stylebender'. During the training video, the UFC middleweight champion had this to say:

"Gotta be smarter, gotta be sharper. Watch me."

Adesanya is currently a -170 betting favorite, with Pereira a +135 underdog. Considering the difference in their MMA experience, those betting odds are closer than expected. With that said, both fighters are elite strikers, and anything can happen in 4 oz. gloves.

Watch a UFC 281 main event promo posted by Israel Adesanya below:

