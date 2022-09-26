"So...you're a wrestler now?"- Fans react to Conor McGregor's latest wrestling practice clip

Conor McGregor has been inactive for over a year since breaking his leg at UFC 264. Despite his inactivity, the former double champ remains the biggest draw in mixed martial arts. McGregor recently showed off his wrestling, drawing reactions from fans.

Despite his successful mixed martial arts career, Conor McGregor has never been known for his wrestling. He recently shared footage of him practicing his wrestling skills and fans flooded the comments section with a wide array of reactions.

YouTube user @Justin Aaron quoted Nate Diaz following his UFC 196 victory over McGregor, stating:

"Then all of a sudden he's shooting for a takedown and I'm like "Oh, you're a wrestler now, you're a wrestler"

@Stuart B shared a similar sentiment:

"So...you're a wrestler now?"

@Daniel Wong added that he feels McGregor's wrestling is underrated:

"Conor’s wrestling is mad underrated"

@MONEYCLIPS SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS shared their excitement for McGregor's return:

"Got to love Conor can’t wait to see him fight again"

@Ricardo Masvidal offered a piece of training advice for the former double champ:

"Conor needs to go train with other elite fighters and trainers he needs other great fighters around him"

@Kintsugi had a similar thought:

"Could actually see conor evolving and being decent at takedown defense if he just lets himself get humbled and be taught. Problem with conor is hes got nothing but yes-men on his side which is why his growth has plateaued."

@Memo Masso joked about McGregor's inactivity:

"Looking good. Can't hang with today's competition but glad to see his retirement is going well."

Screenshots via TheMacLife/YouTube

Watch footage of Conor McGregor wrestling below:

Conor McGregor hasn't been tested by the USADA in 2022

It was recently revealed that Conor McGregor is the only fighter on the UFC roster prior to August 1 who hasn't been tested in 2022. Despite his injury, McGregor remains an active fighter, which makes his lack of testing quite surprising.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor… After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA. After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA.tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor…

It was reported earlier this month that McGregor was last tested over a year ago, leading many fans to speculate that he was using performance enhancing drugs. While McGregor has bulked up during his time away from the octagon, that alone is not enough to justify speculation.

Andy Hickey MMA🇮🇪 @AndyHickeyMMA With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.



I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered. With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered.

Although the reason why McGregor hasn't been tested remains unclear, the USADA did seem to shift at least some of the blame to the UFC. The drug agency shared that the promotion can grant testing exemptions, which could be the situation allowing McGregor to remain untested.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter McGregor's team and the UFC declined comment.



USADA provided TSN with the following statement: McGregor's team and the UFC declined comment.USADA provided TSN with the following statement: https://t.co/7iNSS6BwXU

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far