"Unforeseen levels of cocaine, putting even Dana to shame" - Fans react to Twitter user claiming Conor McGregor hasn't been tested by USADA in the past 12 months

Conor McGregor has long been recognized as the most popular mixed martial artist in history. He has also found incredible success in the octagon, becoming the first double champ in UFC history.
Unfortunately for McGregor, the second half of his career has been far less successful than the first. He has never defended any of his titles and has only one win in nearly six years since becoming double champ.
McGregor hasn't fought in over a year due to a leg injury, and it was recently reported that he has also not been tested by the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) in quite some time.
Some fans responded to this news by questioning the lack of testing of McGregor by the USADA:
Others took the news as an opportunity to call out the USADA for double standards:
Many fans also alleged that it is obvious that McGregor is on steroids and that the USADA is deliberately letting the Irishman cheat.
Read the tweets below:
Others used it as an opportunity to make jokes about McGregor and his potential drug usage.
The tweets read:
It is surprising that Conor McGregor has not been tested in such a long time. USADA is quite unrelenting with its drug test enforcement and is notorious for waking fighters up in the middle of the night in their homes to collect a sample for testing.
Although he is currently recovering from an injury and inactive, McGregor has yet to retire and remains in the USADA testing pool.
What's next for Conor McGregor?
Conor McGregor has hinted at a potential return to the octagon in 2023, with a potential move to the welterweight division in talks. He has also been called out by Charles Oliveira, who has not been shy about letting it be known that he wants a money fight against 'The Notorious.'
Despite not finding success in the octagon in recent years, McGregor remains the biggest draw in the sport. He has headlined all five of the highest selling pay-per-view events in UFC history, and that includes all four fights after his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. He is just 1-3 in those four fights, yet hasn't struggled at all to attract viewers.
Due to his ability to fill seats, combined with his lack of recent success, many fighters are looking at a potential matchup against McGregor as an easy payday. As talented as he once was, it is easy to see that McGregor has been affected by father time.
While Conor McGregor is hardly deserving of a title shot, it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see him get one, as the UFC knows they can profit tremendously off of it.