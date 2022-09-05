"Unforeseen levels of cocaine, putting even Dana to shame" - Fans react to Twitter user claiming Conor McGregor hasn't been tested by USADA in the past 12 months

Conor McGregor has long been recognized as the most popular mixed martial artist in history. He has also found incredible success in the octagon, becoming the first double champ in UFC history.

Unfortunately for McGregor, the second half of his career has been far less successful than the first. He has never defended any of his titles and has only one win in nearly six years since becoming double champ.

McGregor hasn't fought in over a year due to a leg injury, and it was recently reported that he has also not been tested by the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) in quite some time.

Some fans responded to this news by questioning the lack of testing of McGregor by the USADA:

Andy Hickey MMA🇮🇪 @AndyHickeyMMA With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.



I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered. With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered.

Others took the news as an opportunity to call out the USADA for double standards:

Onlyfrmma @onlyfrmma @AndyHickeyMMA Coz double standards. They let him juice to the gills so he could become big and a juiced up balloon. Meanwhile fighters are being forced to give blood while weight cutting. Shows you how much he gets to cheat before and in the fight but still can't win @AndyHickeyMMA Coz double standards. They let him juice to the gills so he could become big and a juiced up balloon. Meanwhile fighters are being forced to give blood while weight cutting. Shows you how much he gets to cheat before and in the fight but still can't win

Samuel Ahmadpour @SamuelAhmadpour @AndyHickeyMMA Its crazy how they will wake someone like Costa or Volk in the middle of the night just days before their fights but haven't found the ability to give McGregor a test USADA is overall far harsher for US based athletes so this isn't completely surprising @AndyHickeyMMA Its crazy how they will wake someone like Costa or Volk in the middle of the night just days before their fights but haven't found the ability to give McGregor a test USADA is overall far harsher for US based athletes so this isn't completely surprising

Silvers @SilversMMA @AndyHickeyMMA Gotta take steroids to heal that leg and draw some money. As long as you’re the top 1% , steroids are all good. Brock, Jon, Conor, they’ve all got a break. @AndyHickeyMMA Gotta take steroids to heal that leg and draw some money. As long as you’re the top 1% , steroids are all good. Brock, Jon, Conor, they’ve all got a break.

Many fans also alleged that it is obvious that McGregor is on steroids and that the USADA is deliberately letting the Irishman cheat.

Read the tweets below:

Jack @Jack_Doyle82 @AndyHickeyMMA Probably because they know he’s on roids. Has put on substantial muscle in his mid 30s and is going bald at an alarming rate @AndyHickeyMMA Probably because they know he’s on roids. Has put on substantial muscle in his mid 30s and is going bald at an alarming rate

Golden Djinn 🏆 @golden_djinn @AndyHickeyMMA I had a feeling Conor doubling in size in recent months with all of his shoulder veins showing wasn't just a coincidence. @AndyHickeyMMA I had a feeling Conor doubling in size in recent months with all of his shoulder veins showing wasn't just a coincidence.

Matt1560975373 @KempM88 @AndyHickeyMMA I’m sure it’s known he’s on HGH for his leg injury, they likely have an agreement not to test haha @AndyHickeyMMA I’m sure it’s known he’s on HGH for his leg injury, they likely have an agreement not to test haha

MyVancouver2021 @MyVancouver2021 @AndyHickeyMMA Well, that explains his significant size gain in the last year. if someone has not formally retired and removed from the testing pool, they get tested. This should be an absolute scandal if true @AndyHickeyMMA Well, that explains his significant size gain in the last year. if someone has not formally retired and removed from the testing pool, they get tested. This should be an absolute scandal if true

Others used it as an opportunity to make jokes about McGregor and his potential drug usage.

The tweets read:

Aidan Mallon @MacDaddyMallon



Given that USADA will no longer be announcing and McGregor has packed on the mass and sniffed more white lines than on the M2 bound to be something there



mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2018/09/ufc-us… @AndyHickeyMMA Is it possible he tested positive and is currently on suspension??Given that USADA will no longer be announcing and McGregor has packed on the mass and sniffed more white lines than on the M2 bound to be something there @AndyHickeyMMA Is it possible he tested positive and is currently on suspension?? Given that USADA will no longer be announcing and McGregor has packed on the mass and sniffed more white lines than on the M2 bound to be something theremmajunkie.usatoday.com/2018/09/ufc-us…

SPG @SletKentDome @AndyHickeyMMA He’s a crack head now. Let him live his life. @AndyHickeyMMA He’s a crack head now. Let him live his life.

It is surprising that Conor McGregor has not been tested in such a long time. USADA is quite unrelenting with its drug test enforcement and is notorious for waking fighters up in the middle of the night in their homes to collect a sample for testing.

Although he is currently recovering from an injury and inactive, McGregor has yet to retire and remains in the USADA testing pool.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor has hinted at a potential return to the octagon in 2023, with a potential move to the welterweight division in talks. He has also been called out by Charles Oliveira, who has not been shy about letting it be known that he wants a money fight against 'The Notorious.'

Despite not finding success in the octagon in recent years, McGregor remains the biggest draw in the sport. He has headlined all five of the highest selling pay-per-view events in UFC history, and that includes all four fights after his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. He is just 1-3 in those four fights, yet hasn't struggled at all to attract viewers.

Due to his ability to fill seats, combined with his lack of recent success, many fighters are looking at a potential matchup against McGregor as an easy payday. As talented as he once was, it is easy to see that McGregor has been affected by father time.

While Conor McGregor is hardly deserving of a title shot, it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see him get one, as the UFC knows they can profit tremendously off of it.

