Conor McGregor's family has taken center-stage on his Instagram account, as they celebrate birthday of the Irishman's daughter Croia. Fans on Instagram quickly reacted to the photo collage of the celebration by expressing their well wishes.

Others, however, pointed out that McGregor's eldest son looked less than thrilled that it wasn't his birthday. Others, meanwhile, congratulated the Irishman on his growing family.

One fan claimed that the Irishman's son looked furious:

"Junior looking pissed that it's not his birthday"

Another fan, meanwhile, stated that McGregor's son, who the Irishman has trained frequently, looked as though he had a warrior's spirit:

"Junior looking like the Warrior Spirit is in him"

Other comments, though, focused on the size of the family:

"Big family"

Others, however, wished his daughter a happy birthday:

"Happy Birthday Little Croía"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's daughter's birthday

While McGregor celebrated his daughter's birthday, his fans continue to await his octagon return. Based on his recent announcement on New Year's, the Irishman is scheduled to return to the UFC against Michael Chandler at a yet-to-be-booked pay-per-view on June 29.

The disappointment that he appears to be scheduled for an event other than UFC 300, is one that's palpable among the MMA fandom. It seems logical that MMA's greatest-drawing star would be scheduled to headline the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

An additional revelation about McGregor's return is that it will apparently take place at middleweight, which brings more questions than answers, as nothing he has announced has been made official by the UFC.

Conor McGregor's previous octagon appearance

Conor McGregor hasn't fought since 2021, when he and Dustin Poirier sought to settle their rivalry in a trilogy bout. The fight was defined by McGregor's previous loss to Poirier via second-round TKO. Adamant that the loss was a fluke, the Irishman tried to right the wrong of his defeat, but ultimately suffered a worse fate.

Check out Conor McGregor's second clash with Dustin Poirier in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

At UFC 264, McGregor and Poirier crossed swords. However, within a round, the Irishman snapped his shin in half, leaving him medically unfit to continue fighting. The exact cause of the fracture is unclear, but it appears to have occurred after one of McGregor's front kick caused his lower shin to collide with Poirier's elbow.