"It's really impressive how he can make everything about himself" - Fans react as Conor McGregor compares his Nate Diaz fights to Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena bouts

Conor McGregor recently gave his reaction to UFC 277 that went down this weekend at the American Airlines Center in Texas. McGregor compared the women's bantamweight rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena to his second showdown against Nate Diaz.

The Irishman detailed how the rematch at UFC 277 unfolded in the same way as his outing against Diaz back at UFC 202. McGregor also noted how Nunes was better prepared and more focused on her rematch, just as he was when he met the Stockton native for the second time.

You can check out McGregor giving his reaction to UFC 277 below:

The Irishman's comparison, however, did not go down well among fans. 'The Notorious' was called out for being full of himself. Fans also noted how Nunes dominated the fight at UFC 277 whereas McGregor's fight against Nate Diaz was a controversial split decision win, with many claiming that Diaz was the rightful winner of the match.

One fan wrote:

"It's really impressive how he can make everything about himself. I thought that he was going to compare it to GSP vs Serra, but of course it's about him."

You can check out some of the fan reactions to Conor McGregor's comments on UFC 277 below:

However, some fans did side with the former UFC double champ claiming there were some parallels between his second fight with Nate Diaz and the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch, with one fan writing:

"Normally it's bad form to compare to yourself but I noticed the parallels to the second Nate fight too."

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have met twice in the octagon

Conor has fought Nate Diaz twice, at UFC 196 and UFC 202 respectively.

During their first outing at UFC 196, Diaz pulled off a stunning upset by handing McGregor the first defeat of his UFC career. Diaz accepted the fight on an incredibly short notice of 11 days and defeated the Irishman via a rear-naked choke at the 4:12 mark of the second round.

In their second meeting, which took place at UFC 202, McGregor and Diaz fought five rounds before the Irishman had his hand raised via a split-decision. Many fans and MMA pundits criticized the scoring of the match, claiming that the Stockton native was the rightful winner.

Fans have been pining for a trilogy bout between the two UFC superstars for a long time now. However, that is unlikely with Diaz taking on Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his UFC contract and Conor McGregor being out of the octagon due to a knee injury.

