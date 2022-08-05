"FAKE RETIREMENT MCGREGOR SZN COMING" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's possible retirement tweet ahead of Hollywood debut

Conor McGregor had an eventful summer. Many fans hoped for his return to the octagon, despite reports that he could box Floyd Mayweather instead. While that may not be what his fans would like, the move makes a lot of financial sense for McGregor.
More recently, it was announced that McGregor will be making his Hollywood debut. McGregor is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 classic Roadhouse.
Following the news, Conor McGregor released a cryptic tweet that seemed to hint at his potential MMA retirement.
This led to a mixed reaction from McGregor's fans. Many felt that the first double-champ in UFC history was calling it quits on a legendary career.
Other fans felt that the situation meant quite the opposite and that fans should expect Conor McGregor back in the octagon soon.
McGregor fired off a few more crpytic tweets that should leave UFC fans optimistic that he will return to the octagon sometime soon.
McGregor is coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. After being knocked out for the first time in his career at UFC 257, McGregor suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with 'Diamond' at UFC 264. It would be unfortunate to see the biggest star in UFC history leave the sport under those circumstances.
Is Conor McGregor done with fighting?
Thanks to his fight with Floyd Mayweather and the sale of his Proper No.Twelve Irish Whiskey, Conor McGregor is by far the richest UFC star. Due to his enormous net worth, it is easy to see how he could lose his passion for the violent sport.
According to his spokesperson, McGregor's focus remains on fighting:
Unfortunately for UFC fans, the statement doesn't specify exactly what style of combat sports McGregor is focused on. He could very well be focused on another massive payday by boxing Floyd Mayweather again. It is, however, likely that McGregor doesn't want his last trip out of the octagon to be on a stretcher.
If McGregor had won his last fight, it would have been very easy to see him walking away from the sport. Instead, he is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career. With all the claims that McGregor is washed, he should be motivated to prove his doubters wrong. For this reason, it is difficult to envision McGregor never stepping foot into the octagon again.