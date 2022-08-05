"FAKE RETIREMENT MCGREGOR SZN COMING" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's possible retirement tweet ahead of Hollywood debut

Conor McGregor had an eventful summer. Many fans hoped for his return to the octagon, despite reports that he could box Floyd Mayweather instead. While that may not be what his fans would like, the move makes a lot of financial sense for McGregor.

More recently, it was announced that McGregor will be making his Hollywood debut. McGregor is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 classic Roadhouse.

Amazon Studios @AmazonStudios Fight icon Conor McGregor expands his storied career into film to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the beloved classic, Road House. Fight icon Conor McGregor expands his storied career into film to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the beloved classic, Road House. https://t.co/AzlHxq7tmL

Following the news, Conor McGregor released a cryptic tweet that seemed to hint at his potential MMA retirement.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.

This led to a mixed reaction from McGregor's fans. Many felt that the first double-champ in UFC history was calling it quits on a legendary career.

Heat 3x🏆 @DadeTeflonDon @TheNotoriousMMA The first EVER double champ. Then left to secure generational wealth in boxing. My @TheNotoriousMMA The first EVER double champ. Then left to secure generational wealth in boxing. My 🐐 https://t.co/QUJWomgDpF

Other fans felt that the situation meant quite the opposite and that fans should expect Conor McGregor back in the octagon soon.

averyeezus @averyeezus @TheNotoriousMMA YES THIS MEANS HE'S COMING BACK SOON. FAKE RETIREMENT MCGREGOR SZN COMING @TheNotoriousMMA YES THIS MEANS HE'S COMING BACK SOON. FAKE RETIREMENT MCGREGOR SZN COMING 🔥

TheBeardedYankee @BeardedYankee @TheNotoriousMMA Everyone is taking this as a retirement tweet.. I think it’s the opposite 🤷🏻‍♂️ @TheNotoriousMMA Everyone is taking this as a retirement tweet.. I think it’s the opposite 🤷🏻‍♂️

McGregor fired off a few more crpytic tweets that should leave UFC fans optimistic that he will return to the octagon sometime soon.

Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿 I’ll be back!For the sake of humankind!I must return! 🦸‍♂️Happy birthday my man, @Schwarzenegger ! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board.Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿 I’ll be back! For the sake of humankind! I must return! 🦸‍♂️ Happy birthday my man, @Schwarzenegger! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board. Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿❤️ https://t.co/v7z2Fppn9K

McGregor is coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. After being knocked out for the first time in his career at UFC 257, McGregor suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with 'Diamond' at UFC 264. It would be unfortunate to see the biggest star in UFC history leave the sport under those circumstances.

Is Conor McGregor done with fighting?

Thanks to his fight with Floyd Mayweather and the sale of his Proper No.Twelve Irish Whiskey, Conor McGregor is by far the richest UFC star. Due to his enormous net worth, it is easy to see how he could lose his passion for the violent sport.

According to his spokesperson, McGregor's focus remains on fighting:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Here’s a statement from his spokesperson Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role.Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role. Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR: https://t.co/sDyXrw8guG

Unfortunately for UFC fans, the statement doesn't specify exactly what style of combat sports McGregor is focused on. He could very well be focused on another massive payday by boxing Floyd Mayweather again. It is, however, likely that McGregor doesn't want his last trip out of the octagon to be on a stretcher.

If McGregor had won his last fight, it would have been very easy to see him walking away from the sport. Instead, he is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career. With all the claims that McGregor is washed, he should be motivated to prove his doubters wrong. For this reason, it is difficult to envision McGregor never stepping foot into the octagon again.

