"Henry Cejudo is sprinting to Twitter to do his analysis for this one" - Fans react to Conor McGregor hitting punching bag "bare-knuckle" 

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to display his bare-knuckle boxing prowess and fans have mixed views about it.

McGregor shared a video where he can be seen landing some solid punches with the heavy bag without wearing any kind of protective gear on his hands.

Watch the clip below:

Fans had varying reactions to the video clip. One fan claimed that McGregor would now end up breaking hands like he broke his leg in the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last year:

"First you break your leg now you trying to break your hand?"

Another predicted that former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo would soon be taking to social media to analyze McGregor's technique in the clip like he's done in the past:

"Henry Cejudo is sprinting to Twitter to do his analysis for this one."

Some fans claimed that the Irishman's timing and hand speed seemed off and suggested that he won't be able to win another fight inside the octagon. Those looking forward to his return encouraged the former two-division champion.

Check out some of the fan reactions to the clip below:

Fan reactions to McGregor's bare-knuckle punching clip

Conor McGregor rumored to be mulling Floyd Mayweather rematch

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the octagon early next year. While many UFC fighters are vying to welcome the Irishman to the cage, it is rumored that McGregor is in talks with Floyd Mayweather for a potential rematch of their 2017 encounter.

Although Dana White was quick to rubbish all rumors surrounding a potential rematch between McGregor and Mayweather, the Irishman is yet to comment on the matter.

McGregor and Mayweather faced each other for the first time back in 2017, with the 34-year-old MMA star losing via TKO in the 10th round.

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are 'very close to finalising a huge boxing rematch deal worth £130m' BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are 'very close to finalising a huge boxing rematch deal worth £130m' https://t.co/uKhIwEOJbn

It will be interesting to see whether a potential crossover rematch between McGregor and Mayweather does come to fruition down the line. McGregor is currently 1-3 in his last four fights, having suffered the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of Dustin Poirier back in January last year.

Mayweather, on the other hand, has retired from pro-boxing with a 50-0 record. His last fight was with McGregor. Since then, 'Money' has competed in several exhibition fights.

