"Sure Grandpa, let's get you back to bed" - Fans react to Conor McGregor promising Nate Diaz their trilogy ahead of UFC 279

Conor McGregor congratulated Nate Diaz ahead of UFC 279 for the successful fulfillment of his contractual obligations with the UFC. The Irishman labeled his rival a "bonafide superstar" and promised that their trilogy fight would surely happen.

The two incredible fights between McGregor and Diaz at UFC 196 and UFC 202 helped elevate the sport to megastardom. MMA fans were quick to poke fun at Conor McGregor, who's always displayed ambivalence towards Nate Diaz:

''Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen.''

Fans swarmed the Twitter post to mock Conor McGregor, who has been sidelined from action ever since he suffered a horrific injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A fan with the username @SmeshbroMMA wrote:

''our trilogy will happen. Sure Grandpa, let's get you back to bed''

Another fan claimed that McGregor's glory days as a fighter were behind him and that the Irishman should consider:

''Bro, you're washed. You had a nice run, but it's over. Time to ride off into the sunset.''

@NicholasD_Brown questioned McGregor's integrity after 'The Notorious' did not offer an immediate rematch to Diaz after their second fight at UFC 202:

''He gave you your rematch right away. After that decision in part 2, its a shame the same wasn't done for him. You can't really be content with a questionable decision win like that.''

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

BigJoeFF @QuebexicoPats @TheNotoriousMMA Nate is 2-0 against you lil bro. No need for a trilogy @TheNotoriousMMA Nate is 2-0 against you lil bro. No need for a trilogy

🔴⚪⚫ @adale1987 @TheNotoriousMMA Doubtful. You don't fight and its his last fight in the ufc, can't see him returning. @TheNotoriousMMA Doubtful. You don't fight and its his last fight in the ufc, can't see him returning.

GOSS @Son_Of_Saddam @PJ_Katona @TheNotoriousMMA casuals calling Conor an OG is so funny to me @PJ_Katona @TheNotoriousMMA casuals calling Conor an OG is so funny to me 😂

JB @carminethetorch



Trilogy cant happen w/o boss dana approval & getting his cut just like w/floyd fight - except trilogy nowhere near that type revenue. Cant happen. Wont happen. @TheNotoriousMMA No mas as nate done w/ufc after tonight & moving on. Meanwhile, conor still legally under contract to his boss dana.Trilogy cant happen w/o boss dana approval & getting his cut just like w/floyd fight - except trilogy nowhere near that type revenue. Cant happen. Wont happen. @TheNotoriousMMA No mas as nate done w/ufc after tonight & moving on. Meanwhile, conor still legally under contract to his boss dana. Trilogy cant happen w/o boss dana approval & getting his cut just like w/floyd fight - except trilogy nowhere near that type revenue. Cant happen. Wont happen.

MMAMEMESMASTER @mmamemesmaster @TheNotoriousMMA By the time it happens the fight will look similar to this. @TheNotoriousMMA By the time it happens the fight will look similar to this. https://t.co/VWbvUjn5Dg

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have one victory over each other. At UFC 196, the Stockton native shocked the world when he submitted McGregor, who was undefeated in the UFC up until then. 'The Notorious' evened the score when he defeated the American with a majority decision victory at UFC 202.

Conor McGregor suggested that Khamzat Chimaev deserved harsh punishment for missing weight at UFC 279

UFC 279 fight week has been an absolute roller coaster. From the press conference being canceled to the backstage melee, it was an unusual fight week indeed. But nothing tops Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5lbs over the non-title welterweight limit.

The card went through some major reshuffles before coming together thanks to the efforts of UFC president Dana White and Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. While 'Borz' wasn't fined or punished for missing weight, Conor McGregor stated that the Chechen should be held accountable for the incident:

''My opinion they should have pulled [K]hamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC.''

In a freshly reorganized card, Nate Diaz will face Tony Ferguson in the main event, and Khamzat Chimaev will lock horns with Kevin Holland in the co-main event. Both fights are stipulated for five rounds.

