"This is Vince McMahons strut let’s be honest" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's Billi Strut being added to FIFA 23 as a celebration

Conor McGregor's famous Billi Strut is officially a new celebration in EA Sports' FIFA 23. Netizens were quick to point out that Vince McMahon was the one responsible for originating the move.

The FIFA franchise annually releases an upgraded version of the game with the latest developments in the sport and a bunch of new features for the ultimate gaming experience.

It was about time that FIFA introduced Billi Strut into the game after several popular footballers tried their hands at the iconic celebration. TheMacLife shared a post on Instagram showcasing one of several new celebrations in FIFA 23.

Fans hopped on to the comments section to suggest that the former chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, was the one who pioneered the move, while Conor McGregor barely adopted it. One fan wrote:

"This is Vince McMahons strut let’s be honest."

Another fan commented:

"Conor McGregor's? He literally got it from Vince."

Yet another fan stated that while it's beyond question that McMahon was the originator, 'The Notorious' should be credited for making it relevant:

"Vince is the OG of the billi strut... Connor made it more relevant."

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

Fans react to McGregor's Billi Strut being added to FIFA 23 as a celebration

Conor McGregor claims he perfected the Billi Strut, highlights his love for "mad b**tard" Vince McMahon

Conor McGregor took the MMA world by storm with his enigmatic persona, flamboyant character, and dynamic fighting style. The UFC got the superstar that they've longed for in 'The Notorious', who helped the organization scale new heights and penetrate the global market.

While his 'Mystic Mac' predictions and iconic post-fight interviews have been etched in UFC history, his Billi Strut has permeated the entire sports world.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, McGregor claimed that he perfected the strut and expressed his admiration for Vince McMahon. The former two-division champion labeled McMahon a "legend," saying:

"I perfected it. Vince is a legend. I love Vince. Vince McMahon is a mad b**tard, he's a mad man."

Watch the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes