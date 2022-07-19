"Good, no offence nobody wants to see that fight" - Fans react after Dustin Poirier shoots down 'fake news' of potential fight against Beneil Dariush

Fans recently took to social media to react to Dustin Poirier seemingly shooting down rumors of a potential fight with Beneil Dariush. These comments come in the aftermath of Poirier's tweet regarding rumors of his next fight, terming it as "fake news."

While some fans were disappointed, others appeared relieved that Poirier shut down the rumors of a fight against Dariush, stating it wouldn't be a draw. A fan with the handle @KJA83 said:

"Good , no offense nobody wants to see that fight."

Dustin Poirier has not stepped inside the octagon since losing former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. However, 'The Diamond' recently got into a heated altercation with Michael Chandler at UFC 276, raising the possibility of a fight between the duo in the coming months.

Poirier hasn't fought in 2022 but has been pushing for a bout this year as he aims to return to winning ways. Some believe that Poirier is afraid of fighting Dariush after his submission loss to Oliviera. @PerkovicTommy said:

"@beneildariush @DustinPoirier doesn't want to get choked out again"

Some fans were left unimpressed with the possible match-up between Poirier and Dariush, instead suggesting better opponents that will "sell well."

"Any time Dustin Poirier straps on those MMA gloves, you know, it's going to be an entertaining fight. Beneil Dariush is a worthy opponent. BUT. This is not a fight that will sell well. Give me Nate Diaz... give me Justin Gaethje II... give me Michael Chandler!!!!! Not this."

Check out some more reactions from fans below:

Xander @Espi87 @DustinPoirier Bro wat are you waiting for!? You keep posting you want to fight? Why not Dariush? He's a top contender. Move on from Nate and Chandler or stop posting you want to fight, Dana said they offered you already, obviously you turned it down. @DustinPoirier Bro wat are you waiting for!? You keep posting you want to fight? Why not Dariush? He's a top contender. Move on from Nate and Chandler or stop posting you want to fight, Dana said they offered you already, obviously you turned it down.

Jasiah @Jasiah617 @DustinPoirier Dustin vs Chandler is the fight to make @DustinPoirier Dustin vs Chandler is the fight to make

Obviously, some fans want to see Dustin Poirier face Conor McGregor for the fourth time.

Dustin Poirier admits considering fourth fight against Conor McGregor

Earlier in May, Dustin Poirier spoke about the possibility of facing McGregor after notching up consecutive wins over the Irishman. In an appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier suggested he would be open to fighting McGregor at 155lbs or 170lbs.

“That’s tough to say. You never know... I’ll fight him at ’55 or ’70, though, if he does come back and want to fight. Yeah, he’s in it too.”

The Louisiana native also stated that he would be willing to fight any lightweight when he returns to the octagon. With Michael Chandler also vying for a fight against McGregor, it will be interesting to see who 'The Notorious' faces next.

Poirier and McGregor have fought at 145lbs and 155lbs, with Poirier only losing to McGregor back in 2014 as a featherweight. With the Irishman set to return in the coming months, a fourth fight is still possible.

Watch Poirier's conversation on The MMA Hour in the video below: (26:41 onwards)

