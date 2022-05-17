Dustin Poirier reveals whether he's consider accepting a quadrilogy fight against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has opened up about a potential quadrilogy fight against MMA megastar Conor McGregor. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier suggested that he’d be willing to fight McGregor at 155lbs bout or 170lbs.

Helwani notably asked the former interim UFC lightweight champion whether there are currently any fighters at lightweight whom he’d like to face. Poirier addressed this and noted:

“I’ll fight [Michael] Chandler. I’ll fight [Justin] Gaethje. If Tony [Ferguson] wins a fight and comes back down to ’55, I’ll fight Tony. Whoever’s in the line, dude. I’ll fight anybody, anyone… anyone that makes sense.”

Helwani highlighted that there’d previously been speculation regarding a possible fourth fight between Poirier and McGregor. Helwani asked whether 'The Diamond' sees himself fighting ‘Notorious’ or if that ship has sailed. Poirier, for his part, is open to the fight. He stated:

“That’s tough to say. You never know... I’ll fight him at ’55 or ’70, though, if he does come back and want to fight. Yeah, he’s in it too.”

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. https://t.co/jsZVltGniI

Helwani asked whether the UFC had told Poirier or his team that they’d like to book him against McGregor for a fourth fight. ‘The Diamond’ said it hadn't happened at all.

The first Poirier-McGregor matchup was a 145lbs bout at UFC 178 in September 2014 and witnessed McGregor win via first-round TKO. Their rematch was a 155lbs bout at UFC 257 in January 2021, which saw Poirier win via second-round TKO.

Their trilogy matchup was also a lightweight bout which was the main event at UFC 264. Dustin Poirier won via first-round TKO after Conor McGregor suffered a mid-fight leg injury.

Watch Poirier's conversation with Helwani in the video below:

Michael Bisping on a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira

Presently, neither Dustin Poirier nor Conor McGregor’s next fights have been officially announced. McGregor has vowed to return from his injury hiatus this year.

‘Notorious’ recently called out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for a title matchup. McGregor also expressed interest in a lightweight fight against Charles Oliveira, who welcomed the challenge.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping addressed the possibility of McGregor fighting Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title. He noted that out of the lightweight elites, Oliveira is an ideal stylistic matchup for McGregor:

"That's what makes Charles so exciting because he doesn't care. He walks forward but the problem with that: he gets hit. Say what you want about McGregor. The man can punch. That left hand, he built a career off it. and if he catches Charles Oliveira, you never know. He could end the fight."

Watch the video below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari