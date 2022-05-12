Conor McGregor can recapture UFC lightweight title in 'winnable fight' against Charles Oliveira, claims Michael Bisping

Conor McGregor shouldn't return from his leg injury right into a title shot, according to Michael Bisping. But if he does, "The Count" thinks McGregor has a pretty good chance of knocking lightweight king without a crown Charles Oliveira out.

Charles Oliveira was stripped of the 155-pound belt at UFC 274 for missing weight, leaving the entire division in turmoil. The UFC has said Oliveira is the No. 1 contender for the vacant title, and now the big question is who will end up across the cage from the dominant Brazilian.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping explained why Conor McGregor is a tough stylistic match-up for 'Do Bronx.' He said:

"Conor doesn't deserve a title fight based on his record right now. However, he's the biggest star in the sport and out of all the top contenders [Charles Oliveira] could possibly be the most winnable fight for Conor, and that would make him the lightweight champion of the world. 'You're out of your mind, Bisping. What are you saying?' I understand why you would think that but look at it: Charles has been dropped in every one of those three fights that he had. Against Dustin Poirier, he was dropped. Against Justin Gaethje, he was dropped a couple of times, okay? Michael Chandler, when [Charles] won the belt, he was dropped and almost finished in the first round."

"That's what makes Charles so exciting because he doesn't care. He walks forward but the problem with that: he gets hit. Say what you want about McGregor. The man can punch. That left hand, he built a career off it. and if he catches Charles Oliveira, you never know. He could end the fight."

Watch Michael Bisping debate who should fight for the lightweight title below:

Conor McGregor has "some thinking to do" about returning to lightweight

Conor McGregor probably agrees with Michael Bisping on how hittable Charles Oliveira is. Unfortunately, 'The Notorious' has spent the past nine months packing on pounds of muscle to the point where a cut down to lightweight might be impossible.

Following Oliveira's win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, 'Do Bronx' called out Conor McGregor. In response, McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

"I'm not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I'd love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I'm unbeaten against Brazil. All KO's. I've some thinking to do."

