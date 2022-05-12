×
Create
Notifications

Conor McGregor can recapture UFC lightweight title in 'winnable fight' against Charles Oliveira, claims Michael Bisping

Conor McGregor (left), Michael Bisping (center), and Charles Oliveira (right) (Images via Getty and YouTube / Michael Bisping)
Conor McGregor (left), Michael Bisping (center), and Charles Oliveira (right) (Images via Getty and YouTube / Michael Bisping)
Ryan Harkness
Ryan Harkness
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 12, 2022 12:43 AM IST
News

Conor McGregor shouldn't return from his leg injury right into a title shot, according to Michael Bisping. But if he does, "The Count" thinks McGregor has a pretty good chance of knocking lightweight king without a crown Charles Oliveira out.

Charles Oliveira was stripped of the 155-pound belt at UFC 274 for missing weight, leaving the entire division in turmoil. The UFC has said Oliveira is the No. 1 contender for the vacant title, and now the big question is who will end up across the cage from the dominant Brazilian.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping explained why Conor McGregor is a tough stylistic match-up for 'Do Bronx.' He said:

"Conor doesn't deserve a title fight based on his record right now. However, he's the biggest star in the sport and out of all the top contenders [Charles Oliveira] could possibly be the most winnable fight for Conor, and that would make him the lightweight champion of the world. 'You're out of your mind, Bisping. What are you saying?' I understand why you would think that but look at it: Charles has been dropped in every one of those three fights that he had. Against Dustin Poirier, he was dropped. Against Justin Gaethje, he was dropped a couple of times, okay? Michael Chandler, when [Charles] won the belt, he was dropped and almost finished in the first round."
Charles Oliveira getting dropped, then coming back. @CharlesDoBronxs https://t.co/3PC3XS8uA0
"That's what makes Charles so exciting because he doesn't care. He walks forward but the problem with that: he gets hit. Say what you want about McGregor. The man can punch. That left hand, he built a career off it. and if he catches Charles Oliveira, you never know. He could end the fight."

Watch Michael Bisping debate who should fight for the lightweight title below:

youtube-cover

Conor McGregor has "some thinking to do" about returning to lightweight

Conor McGregor probably agrees with Michael Bisping on how hittable Charles Oliveira is. Unfortunately, 'The Notorious' has spent the past nine months packing on pounds of muscle to the point where a cut down to lightweight might be impossible.

I’m telling you, watch your mouth. https://t.co/2tNGmZSmyE

Following Oliveira's win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, 'Do Bronx' called out Conor McGregor. In response, McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

"I'm not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I'd love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I'm unbeaten against Brazil. All KO's. I've some thinking to do."
Also Read Article Continues below
Conor McGregor issues a STRONG response to Charles Oliveira after UFC 274 😤 https://t.co/Qccrisy4hG

Edited by Ryan Harkness

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी