"Molly has 0 chance" - Fans react to addition of Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann to stacked UFC 281 card 

Molly McCann is finally realizing her dream of fighting at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York.

The UFC has added another fight to the recently announced UFC 281 event, which will take place on November 12 at the MSG arena.

In addition to the highly anticipated middleweight championship fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, the promotion has finalized a women's flyweight match between Molly McCann and No.13 ranked Erin Blanchfield.

Following the official confirmation of the matchup, several fans posted mixed reactions to the booking. Many are of the view that 'Meatball' stands zero chance of winning against the American and would be "battered" at the hands of the No. 13-ranked fighter.

Reacting to the matchup, one of the fans wrote:

"Molly has 0 chance 🤣🤣🤣 rip"

Check out the various reactions from fans for the Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann fight:

UtdAsh @UtdA5h @btsportufc @MeatballMolly How she carries herself is embarrassing. She does not represent the UK. Soon as she fights at top 20 fighter she'll get battered and go quiet. @btsportufc @MeatballMolly How she carries herself is embarrassing. She does not represent the UK. Soon as she fights at top 20 fighter she'll get battered and go quiet.

Bonny Dan Ve Deek @Jmole30gmailco1 @btsportufc @MeatballMolly Don't like her. She's a talented fighter. But the current love of a side show is too much. McGregor both raised ans ruined the profile of ufc. And these 2 scousers (who are fantastic fighters) are jumping on the band wagon. Bring back the days of GSP @btsportufc @MeatballMolly Don't like her. She's a talented fighter. But the current love of a side show is too much. McGregor both raised ans ruined the profile of ufc. And these 2 scousers (who are fantastic fighters) are jumping on the band wagon. Bring back the days of GSP

While few fired shots at McCann, many encouraged the fighter for her upcoming fight at MSG:

KD @KDMilkybarkid @MMATrollz @btsportufc @MeatballMolly Pretty sure plenty said the same in her last 2 fights. @MMATrollz @btsportufc @MeatballMolly Pretty sure plenty said the same in her last 2 fights.

McCann currently has a three-fight winning streak, including two back-to-back knockout victories over Luana Carolina, and most recently, Hannah Goldy last month at the UFC London event. The fighter currently has a pro-fight record of 13 wins and four losses.

With this upcoming fight, it will be interesting to see if 'Meatball' can live up to the recent hype that has surrounded her throughout the year.

Molly McCann and her career in UFC so far

Molly McCann made her UFC debut back in 2018 against Gillian Robertson at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till. Her fight against Robertson did not go as planned as she was defeated by 'The Savage' via technical submission.

After her loss to Robertson, 'Meatball' revived herself and went on a three-fight winning streak before losing to women's flyweight title challenger Taila Santos.

McCann's two previous performances in both the UFC London events against Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy have earned her quite a lot of praise from the MMA community. Her next match against Erin Blanchfield is sure to take her closer to the flyweight title provided she manages to secure a victory against 'Cold Blooded' at UFC 281.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat