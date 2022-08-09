 "Both of them suck at wrestling" - Josh Thomson feels both Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will attempt takedowns at UFC 281 despite not being good at it

Josh Thomson recently gave his take on how the upcoming middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will turn out at UFC 281.

'The Last Stylebender' is all set to defend his middleweight title belt against Alex Pereira at the main event of UFC 281. The event is scheduled to take place on November 13, 2022, at Madison Garden Square.

Josh Thomson expressed his excitement for the matchup on a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast. In terms of how the fight would play out, 'The Punk' predicted that despite wrestling not being their stronghold, both fighters would attempt takedowns:

"This is gonna be a great fight. I think Izzy is gonna try to get maybe one takedown. Somewheere in there he will mix up a takedown. I think in the clinch, maybe he'll drop down on the legs. He can get a takedown, if he doesn't I think he comes back up but he will attempt, I think, one takedown."

He added:

"And I won't be surprised if [inaudible] tries one himself... I won't be surprised if both of them threaten the takedown. I'm not saying either one of them are going to get it... they both s**k at wrestling so maybe, i don't think it's gonna happen, but it does make for a really good fight. "

You can check out the clip below:

Adesanya, who currently boasts a 23-fight win record in the division, is expected to successfully defend his title against 'Potan'. However, the Brazilian cannot be ruled out as an easy opponent for the champ despite being a newcomer.

He was the only fighter to have a KO victory over the reigning middleweight champion during their professional kickboxing days under the Glory banner.

With their rivalry extending to the octagon for the first time, MMA fans around the world can expect an action-packed main event on November 13.

Notably, Adesanya was recently criticized by fans and analysts for being involved in somewhat boring fights.

Israel Adesanya talks of enlightening conversation with UFC legend Georges St. Pierre

Current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was recently seen getting along with former welterweight champ Georges St. Pierre in Toronto, Canada.

'The Last Stylebender' revealed that his conversation with 'Rush' has "leveled up" his mindset. He admitted that it will definitely help him in his upcoming fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

Speaking to ESPN MMA recently, the champ said:

"I was hanging out with my a fellow GOAT, an avatar Georges St-Pierre in Toronto a few days ago actually. We talked extensively about legacy, about fighting, life and a lot of different things and from that conversation I had with him, I already leveled up, already leveled up a lot so yeah, I really look forward to this fight."

You can check out the interview of Israel Adesanya below:

