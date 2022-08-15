"He really thought he had a height and strength advantage" - Fans react to ex-NFL star Brandon Marshall trying to wrestle Kamaru Usman 

Fans have recently been treated to footage of former NFL star Brandon Marshall trying to wrestle Kamaru Usman. During Usman's recent appearance on I Am Athlete, Marshall asked the UFC welterweight king to take off his shades so they could get into a friendly scramble. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had little difficulty getting double underhooks and proceeded to push Marshall back into his seat with ease.
Fans couldn't stop trolling Marshall for attempting to wrestle the UFC P4P king in the first place. While inviting Usman to wrestle, the former NFL star stated that he just wanted to check "the height thing". Fans took a dig at Marshall for believing that he had a height and weight advantage over Usman in a grappling exchange. @King_Tico wrote:
"He really thought he had a height and strength advantage"
Below are some of the other fan reactions:
Fans in general are in awe at the ease with which Usman wrestled the former NFL wide receiver. @DasburT_ wrote:
"He placed him right back into his seat with ease"
Kamaru Usman comes from a wrestling background and is currently sitting atop the UFC welterweight division. The UFC P4P king was recently inducted into the collegiate wrestling Hall of Fame.
Leon Edwards believes Kamaru Usman's body is breaking down
Leon Edwards will challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 278 next weekend. The two initially met in December 2015 in what was Usman's sophomore UFC outing. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' completely outgrappled Edwards en route to a unanimous decision win.
While Usman went on to win UFC gold, Edwards has been undefeated in ten fights (except for one no contest) since his 2015 loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Almost seven years later, 'Rocky' believes now is the perfect time to avenge his loss.
According to Edwards, Usman's body is breaking down after a lifetime of wars. The Englishman recently told CBS Sports:
“All I’ve been doing is training. The Khamzat Chimaev fight, for example, that’s three camps. I’ve done many camps and improved leaps and bounds. Now is the perfect time to fight. I think those years looking back on it now were blessings in disguise. It gave me time to hone my skills and polish what I needed to polish. [Usman’s] competed but he’s also been in wars. His body is breaking down and I think now is the perfect time.”
Watch Edwards' interview with CBS Sports below: