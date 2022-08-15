"He really thought he had a height and strength advantage" - Fans react to ex-NFL star Brandon Marshall trying to wrestle Kamaru Usman 

Fans have recently been treated to footage of former NFL star Brandon Marshall trying to wrestle Kamaru Usman. During Usman's recent appearance on I Am Athlete, Marshall asked the UFC welterweight king to take off his shades so they could get into a friendly scramble. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had little difficulty getting double underhooks and proceeded to push Marshall back into his seat with ease.

Watch the clip below:

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Thinking that you can wrestle Usman is that pure CTE Thinking that you can wrestle Usman is that pure CTE https://t.co/18rECTdH2O

Fans couldn't stop trolling Marshall for attempting to wrestle the UFC P4P king in the first place. While inviting Usman to wrestle, the former NFL star stated that he just wanted to check "the height thing". Fans took a dig at Marshall for believing that he had a height and weight advantage over Usman in a grappling exchange. @King_Tico wrote:

"He really thought he had a height and strength advantage"

HakkArtEFX @King_Tico @SpinninBackfist He really thought he had a height and strength advantage @SpinninBackfist He really thought he had a height and strength advantage

Below are some of the other fan reactions:

Time4ever @time4everr @BloodyElbow he just like people who's watching TT tips, they think they can fight and win against a boxer in a street fight @BloodyElbow he just like people who's watching TT tips, they think they can fight and win against a boxer in a street fight

HeathFerris BLM 🦁 @HeathFerris @BloodyElbow We all occasionally have thoughts that in our souls, we realize later we should've recognized as wrong before vocalizing. @BloodyElbow We all occasionally have thoughts that in our souls, we realize later we should've recognized as wrong before vocalizing.

Fans in general are in awe at the ease with which Usman wrestled the former NFL wide receiver. @DasburT_ wrote:

"He placed him right back into his seat with ease"

Harrison ❤️🖤💚 @DasburT_ @SpinninBackfist He placed him right back into his seat with ease @SpinninBackfist He placed him right back into his seat with ease

Kamaru Usman comes from a wrestling background and is currently sitting atop the UFC welterweight division. The UFC P4P king was recently inducted into the collegiate wrestling Hall of Fame.

Leon Edwards believes Kamaru Usman's body is breaking down

Leon Edwards will challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 278 next weekend. The two initially met in December 2015 in what was Usman's sophomore UFC outing. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' completely outgrappled Edwards en route to a unanimous decision win.

While Usman went on to win UFC gold, Edwards has been undefeated in ten fights (except for one no contest) since his 2015 loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Almost seven years later, 'Rocky' believes now is the perfect time to avenge his loss.

According to Edwards, Usman's body is breaking down after a lifetime of wars. The Englishman recently told CBS Sports:

“All I’ve been doing is training. The Khamzat Chimaev fight, for example, that’s three camps. I’ve done many camps and improved leaps and bounds. Now is the perfect time to fight. I think those years looking back on it now were blessings in disguise. It gave me time to hone my skills and polish what I needed to polish. [Usman’s] competed but he’s also been in wars. His body is breaking down and I think now is the perfect time.”

Watch Edwards' interview with CBS Sports below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew