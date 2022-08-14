UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight week schedule, full card, predictions, and betting odds

The UFC brings us a highly anticipated and heavily stacked pay-per-view event this weekend. UFC 278 will take place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 20. The event will be headlined by a rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship title.

Usman is the undisputed king of the welterweights but he will be facing a stiff challenge against Edwards, who is currently undefeated in his last 10 fights. Their first meeting took place back in 2015 when 'The Nigerian Nightmare' emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

This time around, Edwards will look to exact revenge for that loss. The co-main event of UFC 278 features another highly anticipated clash between middleweight contenders Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold.

Former champion Rockhold will be stepping inside the octagon after three years to take on the Brazilian knockout artist. The winner of this fight is likely to find himself in the title picture in the division.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Press conference

The pre-fight press conference for UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 will take place on Thursday, August 18, and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch accounts.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, August 19, and can be followed live on the aforementioned platforms.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for UFC events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

Check out the full card and betting odds for UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 below.

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 main card

(Welterweight) Kamaru Usman -330 [favorite] vs. Leon Edwards +270

(Middleweight) Paulo Costa -280 [favorite] vs. Luke Rockhold +240

(Bantamweight) José Aldo +100 vs. Merab Dvalishvili -120 [favorite]

(Heavyweight) Marcin Tybura +275 vs. Alexander Romanov -335 [favorite]

(Light heavyweight) Tyson Pedro -750 [favorite] vs. Harry Hunsucker +525

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 preliminary card

(Lightweight) Leonardo Santos +250 vs. Jared Gordon -300 [favorite]

(Women's bantamweight) Wu Yanan +140 vs. Lucie Pudilová -160 [favorite]

(Featherweight) Sean Woodson -310 [favorite] vs. Luis Saldaña +255

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 early preliminary card

(Welterweight) A.J. Fletcher -150 [favorite] vs. Ange Loosa +130

(Flyweight) Francisco Figueiredo +305 vs. Amir Albazi -365 [favorite]

(Bantamweight) Aori Qileng -180 [favorite] vs. Jay Perrin +158

(Flyweight) Daniel Lacerda +180 vs. Victor Altamirano -210 [favorite]

Main card predictions for UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Pedro is the overwhelming favorite to beat Hunsucker at UFC 278. Having said that, the fight is unlikely to be as one-sided as the odds suggest. Pedro did pick up a win in his last fight but he's managed to win just two out of his last five fights inside the octagon.

His opponent, however, is yet to win a fight in the UFC. Hunsucker previously competed as a heavyweight and will have to undergo a difficult weight cut for this fight. However, since Hunsucker is dropping down to light heavyweight, his power could cause some problems for Pedro.

Pedro, however, has momentum on his side and happens to be the better fighter between the pair due to his technical prowess. He is likely to get his hand raised at the end of this one.

Verdict: Tyson Pedro (winner)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Romanov is currently undefeated as a professional fighter and has already managed to string together an impressive five-fight winning streak inside the octagon. He also managed to finish four of those five fights.

Tybura, on the other hand, has won five out of his last six fights. He is a well-rounded fighter who possesses genuine knockout power. Tybura is also adept on the ground, having picked up six wins via submission.

Having said that, Romanov is a world-class grappler who is also comfortable on the feet. Tybura will have a very difficult time trying to deal with Romanov's aggressive grappling and is likely to succumb.

Verdict: Alexander Romanov (winner)

José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

This fight is too close to call. Both Aldo and Dvalishvili are very technical and accomplished strikers. While Aldo is certainly not getting any younger at 35, his performances haven't shown any signs of a man who's way past his prime.

Aldo also has tons of experience under his belt, having fought some of the best featherweights and bantamweights on the planet. Dvalishvili is certainly a dangerous striker and could get a finish if he finds the opportunity.

Experience, however, is what gives Aldo the edge in this fight, which is set to be a back-and-forth striking battle.

Verdict: Jose Aldo (winner)

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Stepping inside the octagon after a three-year-long hiatus, Rockhold is going up against formidable competition in the form of Costa. Although he lost his last fight against Marvin Vettori, the Brazilian showed great resilience and even brought the fight to 'The Italian Dream' on a number of occasions throughout the fight.

Rockhold has been training with some of the best grappling talent at AKA and there's no doubt he'll be sharp when it comes to the grappling aspects of the fight. However, it won't be easy for him to take Costa down.

Another problem for Rockhold is his chin, which has deteriorated due to taking severe damage over the years. Costa is a knockout artist with vicious power in his hands. If he manages to land clean at any point in the entire fight, it could be lights out for Rockhold.

Verdict: Paulo Costa (winner)

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Both Usman and Edwards are massively improved fighters now compared to when they fought each other for the first time. Usman, previously known for his wrestling-heavy style, has developed a solid striking skillset over the years and uses a strong jab to set up fight-ending strikes.

Although he chose to stand and trade with his recent opponents, Usman isn't likely to do the same against a prolific striker like Edwards. He will probably look to impose his wrestling instead by taking the fight to the ground.

It will be difficult, however, for Usman to take Edwards down. The Englishman's takedown defense has improved leaps and bounds. However, if Usman manages to dominate the clinch and keep the fight against the fence or on the ground, he'll pick up a comfortable win on the night.

If Edwards manages to maintain range and impose his striking, we could very well see the beginning of a new era in the welterweight division. Since Usman has more ways to pick up the win, he is our pick.

Verdict: Kamaru Usman (winner)

