"That kid grew up to be Tai Tuivasa" - Fans react to footage of teenager easily taking a full-blooded punch from Mark Hunt

The MMA community has hilariously drawn parallels between Tai Tuivasa and an individual who appeared in a viral Mark Hunt video a few years ago. The individual in question – Emiliano 'Noodles' Rivera, the nephew of Muay Thai great John Wayne Parr – was just a teenager back then.

The 2016 video showcased Rivera's otherworldly durability, as the heavyset teenager was seemingly able to absorb a full-power body shot from the legendary Hunt.

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA kid takes mark hunt body punch like its nothing. kid takes mark hunt body punch like its nothing. https://t.co/BfDkC25JIJ

On that note, some fans compared Rivera to current UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa. Australian-born Tuivasa spent several years training with the likes of New Zealand-born Mark Hunt and other notable fighters. Both Tuivasa and Hunt are known for being a bit on the heavier side as well as for being incredibly durable.

Alluding to the same, some fans jestingly suggested that the heavyset teenager had grown up to become Tuivasa. Responding to a throwback video of the punch that was tweeted by an MMA fan a few hours back, some Twitter users wrote:

"That kid grew up to me Tai Tuivasa"

"Is that young tai tuivasa ?"

One fan indicated that the strike was a full-power shot by Hunt. Meanwhile, others joked about how stout the teenager was:

"Bro had like fkn 60 layers on him …. But still bada** lol"

"Man looks like pizza dough, strong dough"

Some Twitter users pointed out that the video was shot at John Wayne Parr's gym and that the teenager was his nephew. Some fans were surprised to see him eat the shot as though it were nothing, as it appeared to be a powerful strike to the solar plexus.

Others lightheartedly suggested that the teenager likely put up a strong front for the cameras but later writhed in pain:

"Damn! Was that not right in the solar plex?"

"How is this even possible"

Tai Tuivasa's bittersweet UFC run in 2022

In February this year, Tai Tuivasa secured the biggest victory of his professional MMA career, knocking heavyweight mainstay Derrick Lewis out cold with a thunderous elbow. The fight witnessed 'Bam Bam's win streak extend to five, earning him a main event matchup against former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

While he impressively knocked Gane down in their fight, which transpired earlier this month, Tuivasa was unable to stop him. Gane rallied to viciously knock out 'Bam Bam' with a barrage of strikes in the third round.

Tuivasa is ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division, and despite his aforementioned defeat, it's believed that the Australian could be just one marquee win away from a UFC heavyweight title shot.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



