"His stocks are still rising" - Alexander Volkanovski believes loss to Ciryl Gane hasn't kicked Tai Tuivasa out of title race

Alexander Volkanovski doesn't believe that Tai Tuivasa's loss to Ciryl Gane has counted him out of the title picture as of yet.

The two heavyweights headlined UFC Paris on September 3 with the winner mostly getting the next title shot. 'Bam Bam' fought a spirited fight at the UFC's first event in Paris, however, it was the hometown hero Gane who ended up being the victor. 'Bon Gamin' won via TKO in the third round of the main event and is now in prime position to challenge Francis Ngannou for the title.

Featherweight pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski, however, doesn't think it's the end of the road for Tuivasa. 'The Great' spoke in support of his fellow Australian, stating that he is still a major player in the heavyweight title race.

Volkanovski spoke in an interview with the Australian show Fight Week and said:

"His stocks are still rising at that. You know, I don't think he goes further down. I think he's still right up there so I don't think he's in too bad of a position. I don't think he's lost too much there."

He continued and hoped that Tai Tuivasa would win again soon:

"I think he'll have another big fight and he'll still be in that title picture, I think. 'Cause he's a big name, he's a fan favorite, people love to watch him fight and people are gonna want him to fight for that title soon, if he gets another win which I hope happens shortly."

Chael Sonnen believes Alexander Volkanovski should face the next lightweight champion

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski finds himself in good stead as his featherweight dominance has prompted many to see him as a contender at lightweight.

Former UFC middleweight fighter Chael Sonnen commented on the same and referenced the big lightweight fight coming up at UFC 280. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will be the main event at the pay-per-view with the championship on the line.

Sonnen said:

"No. But I think the winner of that fight better call out Volkanovski. I mean, Volkanovski is poking around in that weight class and nobody is saying his name. They had better address that. Call him out instantly."

Alexander Volkanovski has already offered himself up as a reserve fighter to replace either of the contenders in case of an emergency. However, the UFC has not confirmed any such development and 'The Great' will have to wait it out till the weigh-ins, at least.

