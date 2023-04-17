This weekend saw UFC fans stunned by the news that former middleweight contender Karl Roberson had been arrested in connection to a robbery in his home state of New Jersey.

According to reports, Roberson, who departed the promotion in 2022, has been charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of controlled dangerous substances and several weapons offenses.

Only time will tell whether the charges on Roberson stick and whether ‘Baby K’ ends up heading to jail for his alleged part in this incident. However, some fans on Twitter used the incident to hit out at the UFC.

In response to various tweets on the incident, a number of fans seemed to blame the promotion's low pay for Roberson’s alleged turn to crime.

Tyler @tyler_myname @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Dang pay in the UFC really must be trash @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Dang pay in the UFC really must be trash

Tyler @tyler_myname @zogger13 @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Bad enough to within a years time dude out there resorting to stealing jewels @zogger13 @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Bad enough to within a years time dude out there resorting to stealing jewels😂

Other fans poked fun at Roberson himself, with some comparing him to the infamous Lee Murray.

For those unaware, Murray is a former UFC fighter who was allegedly involved in the largest cash heist in UK history in 2006, with almost £53m being stolen.

Ahid @Ragingjf @MMAJunkie He got inspired by the Lee Murray documentary @MMAJunkie He got inspired by the Lee Murray documentary 😂😂

schwick @schwick6 @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Damn that beating he took from Rountree Jr musta made him have a career rethink @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Damn that beating he took from Rountree Jr musta made him have a career rethink

Nunzio @Nunzio_p1 @BenTheBaneDavis Losing to Brendan Allen will do that to you @BenTheBaneDavis Losing to Brendan Allen will do that to you

Scarbacon @scarbacon can’t fix stupid so long buddy @DamonMartin Driving in the same car and the gun still there?can’t fix stupid so long buddy @DamonMartin Driving in the same car and the gun still there? 😂😂 can’t fix stupid so long buddy

How much money did Karl Roberson earn during his time with the UFC?

Karl Roberson joined the UFC’s roster in the summer of 2017 following a win over current light-heavyweight contender Ryan Spann on Dana White’s Contender Series.

He debuted later that year by submitting Darren Stewart, but despite garnering some hype for the win, quickly settled into a role as a mid-level action fighter.

‘Baby K’ won four of his first six bouts inside the octagon, but hit a slide after a 2020 loss to Marvin Vettori. He followed that defeat with three more losses, being stopped in all three fights, and was subsequently cut from the promotion following his 2022 loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu.

UFC @ufc



#UFCVegas58 WHAT A FINISH BY Kennedy Nzechukwu! WHAT A FINISH BY Kennedy Nzechukwu! 😤#UFCVegas58 https://t.co/2WIGPRLCAn

Working out how much money Roberson earned during his five years with the promotion is difficult, primarily because the majority of his fights took place in countries and US states that do not disclose pay.

However, The Sports Daily estimates Roberson’s career earnings as being around $296,500, putting him way behind the promotion’s most highly paid fighters.

Conor McGregor, for instance, is estimated to have earned over $25m during his octagon career, while his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov is estimated to have earned over $14m.

Poll : 0 votes