"Every heavyweight will quit the UFC" - Fans react after Francis Ngannou asks them to imagine if he had Oliveira's elite jiu-jitsu 

Fans have answered Francis Ngannou. The heavyweight king mused how dominant he would be if he had the expert grappling of the newly crowned fighter of the year, 'Charles Oliveira.'

Francis Ngannou asked his supporters how he'd fare if he added Oliveira's submission game to his arsenal.

Take a look at the replies he got:

MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 @MartialMind1 @francis_ngannou @CharlesDoBronxs Considering the level of Jiu-jitsu in the Heavyweight division, you don't even need to come close to his level to absolutely terrorize everyone. @francis_ngannou @CharlesDoBronxs Considering the level of Jiu-jitsu in the Heavyweight division, you don't even need to come close to his level to absolutely terrorize everyone.

The majority of fans agree that Ngannou would, without doubt, become an unbeatable force in his division and retain his heavyweight title for a long time.

While there are fighters at heavyweight with incredible knockout power, there is a lack of submission threats at the top of the rankings. Only Tom Aspinall, the surging prospect, is well versed in both stand-up and grappling.

Even though Ngannou controlled Ciryl Gane on the ground during his first title defense, the 35-year-old is not known for his submission ability.

'The Predator' is regarded as one of the scariest and most dangerous knockout artists in the history of the sport. His ability to knock out anyone who stands across from him is legendary.

What's next for Francis Ngannou?

After defending his heavyweight strap against Ciryl Gane the last time he stepped foot in the octagon, Francis has been sidelined due to a knee injury and subsequent surgery.

When he returns, the Cameroonian will have a handful of hungry contenders waiting in line for him. Tai Tuivasa could get his title shot if he can overcome Gane in France.

The aforementioned Tom Aspinall has a tough task ahead of him when he locks horns with Curtis Blaydes at UFC London next week and could earn himself a shot at the title next. Francis Ngannou is always dangerous, but the high-level grappling of the Brit could surprise the champ.

Lastly, the most lucrative opponent for his return to the octagon would be Jon Jones. The two were rumored to be matched up in the past, and fans would love to see this one unfold.

Based on his recent Instagram post, 'Bones' looks ready to move up to heavyweight.

