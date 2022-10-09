"The world is lucky basketball pays more than fighting" - Fans react to 7-ft tall NBA star Rudy Gobert making UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou look like a normal person in a recent photo

Fans are shocked at how small NBA star Rudy Gobert makes Francis Ngannou look.

Ngannou’s power and size have daunted the MMA world. Therefore, when ‘The Predator’ looks small next to other athletes, it catches fans off guard.

Take a look at Francis Ngannou next to Rudy Gobert (Right) at UFC PI below:

The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the UFC Performance Institute, where Gobert took a picture with Ngannou.

The photo appeared on Reddit and MMA fans were surprised to see the UFC heavyweight champion look small compared to the NBA center. A user said:

“The world is lucky basketball pays more than fighting. Imagine if all these nba dudes started fighting when they were kids.”

Reddit comment

“How the hell do people get that big?”

Reddit comments continued

“And that’s like one of the skinniest centres in the NBA. Imagine Dwight Howard or Stephen Adams next to Ngannou. They would truly make him look small. Ngannou still looks more buff than Gobert here.”

Reddit comment

“Gobert is as high as eiffel Tower man it’s completely normal”

Reddit comment

“Ngannou may not be bigger but he definitely is heavier”

Reddit comment

Don’t let the size difference mislead you. Ngannou would likely demolish Gobert if they got into a physical altercation. Luckily, the NBA players weren’t looking for any trouble at the UFC PI.

Brendan Schaub says prime Tim Sylvia could give Francis Ngannou problems

Brendan Schaub tends to get backlash for his hot takes. Schaub was recently discussing Tim Sylvia’s career when he made a comparison that shocked MMA fans. The former UFC heavyweight had this to say:

“To me, Tim Sylvia has to be one of the scariest guys to ever compete in the UFC… If you think about the champion of the UFC now in Francis [Ngannou] or Ciryl Gane, I mean, I would put a prime Tim Sylvia against any of them.”

Due to the rapid evolution of MMA and different eras, it’s difficult to determine how Sylvia would do against Ngannou. But it's likely that 'The Predator' would come out on top.

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Tim Sylvia against Francis Ngannou and more with Frank Mir below:

Poll : 0 votes