"I'll always remember him as the small guy who made big things happen" - Fans shower Frankie Edgar with love and adulation as he announces retirement fight

Frankie Edgar has announced his next fight will be his last, and fans can't stop showing respect for his legendary career. 'The Answer' joined the UFC in 2007 and currently holds a promotional record of 18-10-1.

10 years ago today, Frankie Edgar knocked out Gray Maynard in their trilogy fight.

10 years ago today, Frankie Edgar knocked out Gray Maynard in their trilogy fight.https://t.co/qiqyi0rXKY

During an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Edgar announced his upcoming retirement fight. MMA fans flooded the YouTube comment section with endless praise, including:

"I'll always remember him as the small guy who made big things happen. His two championship fights against Gray were legendary."

"Frankie Edgar is an absolute animal, legend, and still the elite of the elite at this stage of the game. Beast of all beasts!!!"

"Frankie has been an absolute beast and it has been my pleasure watching him do his thing in the octagon."

Edgar came into the UFC with a 6-0 record and won his first three UFC fights before losing to Gray Maynard. After that loss, the Toms River native ripped off five straight wins, including two against BJ Penn, to win and defend the UFC lightweight championship.

'The Answer' solidified his legacy after going to a thrilling split decision draw against Maynard and then avenging his loss in the trilogy. Edgar was overlooked early in his career, but his heart and determination led to a hall-of-fame-worthy career.

Frankie Edgar wants to end his career at Madison Square Garden in November

The UFC usually has an event in Madison Square Garden towards the end of the year. Being a New Jersey native, Edgar has a massive fanbase in New York, making MSG a possible movie-like ending for the former champion.

During the same interview, Edgar had this to say when asked about wanting to fight at MSG in November:

"I think that would be cool. That would be a cool send-off."

Edgar's retirement is the end of an unforgettable career. He overcame adversity a handful of times and never allowed his lack of size in the lightweight division to affect his potential. 'The Answer' will always be remembered as a legend.

UFC @ufc



[ via @UFCOnThisDay #OnThisDay in 2011, Frankie Edgar & Gray Maynard went to battle in their legendary LW title fight[ via @UFCOnThisDay @UFCFightPass #OnThisDay in 2011, Frankie Edgar & Gray Maynard went to battle in their legendary LW title fight 📅[ via @UFCOnThisDay @UFCFightPass ] https://t.co/kSBQ6wBfJq

