"Aldo wasn’t made in a laboratory in Cuba" - Fans react to incredible common link between Yoel Romero's UFC debut and Jose Aldo's retirement

Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA this week, causing fans to reminisce on the incredible career of 'Junior' and drawing comparisons to other MMA greats.

One comparison was more eye-opening than anything else. On Instagram, the @homeoffight account highlighted the fact that Jose Aldo retired from MMA at the same age that Yoel Romero made his UFC debut.

That's certainly an unbelievable revelation considering what 'Soldier of God' was able to accomplish in his UFC career and the fact that he is still competing.

Fans were quick to react to the shocking news, with some poking fun at Romero's supernatural physique being the reason he has been able to compete for so long.

"Yeah but Aldo wasn't made in a laboratory in cuba," one fan wrote.

Others decided it was the right time to highlight the achievements of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"And then there's Khabib who did everything under 32."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Romero's UFC debut being the same age as Aldo's retirement

36 is not incredibly old for an MMA fighter to retire, but it's not incredibly young either. It just goes to show exactly how much Jose Aldo was able to achieve in his career during a time when MMA was not nearly as popular as it is today.

Tributes pour in for Jose Aldo after retirement announcemnt

Jose Aldo, arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, recently announced his retirement from the sport. 'Junior' achieved what most fighters could only hope for, with double-digit title victories and nine defenses between his World Extreme Cagefighting and UFC reigns.

Aldo was also a pioneer of the low-leg, or calf kick, using it most effectively in his WEC title bout against Urijah Faber in 2010. Faber claimed that his leg was 'double its normal size' from all the swelling the day after the fight.

Given the important place that 'Junior' has had in the development of MMA, tributes flooded social media, with fans, fighters and pundits lauding the career of the Brazilian.

Fellow countryman Gilbert Burns was on hand to congratulate the featherweight legend on his career.

A GOAT contender in his own right, Henry Cejudo also took to Twitter to wish Aldo all the best.

"Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history"

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history 🏽 I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior 👏🏽🇧🇷 https://t.co/I4fHHLBMgc

Former opponents Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski and Cub Swanson were also quick to give 'Junior' his flowers.

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior 🙏

Max Holloway @BlessedMMA The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me 🤙🏻 @josealdojunior The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me 🤙🏻 @josealdojunior

Jose Aldo is one of the most respected martial artists in the game, as can be seen by the number of legends who have taken to social media to celebrate the career of 'Junior'.

It's safe to say that the world of MMA would not be where it is today without the King of Rio de Janeiro.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far