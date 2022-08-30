"Hold on brother I'm crying" - Fans react to wholesome interaction between Tony Ferguson and Chuck Liddell

A video of Tony Ferguson's wholesome interaction with Chuck Liddell has won the hearts of MMA fans on social media. A former UFC light heavyweight champion and an important pioneer in the sport, Liddell is held in the highest regard by fellow fighters.

Ferguson has emerged as a massive crowd favorite in recent times through his idiosyncratic personality and exciting fighting style. The video of two of the most beloved fighters in MMA interacting was met with wholesome reactions by fans.

Fans used Ferguson's famous line during his interview alongside former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, which serves as a long-running meme template:

''Hold on brother I'm crying.''

''Hold on brother I'm stoked.''

Others expressed their love for Ferguson and Liddel in the comments section:

''Absolute legends of the game.''

''Two of the toughest men you'll ever see.''

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

Fans react to wholesome interaction between Tony Ferguson and Chuck Liddlell

'El Cucuy' was last seen inside the octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 274. He succumbed to a horrific knockout loss, courtesy of a perfectly planted front kick that knocked Ferguson out cold.

A dazed Ferguson was consoled by a concerned Chuck Liddel, who went over to embrace him.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Tony Ferguson leaves the cage after his #UFC274 loss and is embraced by Chuck Liddell. Tony Ferguson leaves the cage after his #UFC274 loss and is embraced by Chuck Liddell. https://t.co/zbTFIzX2IS

Will Tony Ferguson bounce back from his slump with a move to welterweight against Li Jingliang?

Tony Ferguson will return to the octagon against Li Jingliang at UFC 279. A former interim lightweight champion, Ferguson has been on a downward spiral with four back-to-back losses.

UFC President Dana White confirmed at the UFC 278 post-fight press conference that 'El Cucuy' would fight 'The Leech' at 170lbs. This is not the first time that Ferguson will be competing at that weight.

Before making his UFC debut, Ferguson was the welterweight champion of Pure Combat. At The Ultimate Fighter Season 13, he competed as a welterweight again and won the tournament.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jun4.2011



Tony Ferguson finishes Ramsey Nijem by knockout,



to win the Welterweight tournament for Season 13 of the Ultimate Fighter Jun4.2011Tony Ferguson finishes Ramsey Nijem by knockout,to win the Welterweight tournament for Season 13 of the Ultimate Fighter https://t.co/8RJ2NGaXxH

A change in weight class at this stage of his career could prove to be rewarding for the 38-year-old fighter. Constant weight cuts damage the body, especially at this age, and the chin fails to hold up on account of that. Also, a change in scenario can serve as an additional motivation for 'El Cucuy' and provide the right rejuventation he seeks.

