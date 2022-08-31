"They got glass jaws in Dagestan" - Fans react to Islam Makhachev's striking skills in latest sparring video

Islam Makhachev is all set to lock horns with former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira with the 155 lbs title on the line at the main event of UFC 280. The event is scheduled for October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

In this fight, Oliveira will try to reclaim the lightweight title he once held before being stripped of it at UFC 274 for allegedly missing weight by half a pound.

Islam Makhachev was recently seen in a sparring session ahead of UFC 280.

After witnessing the Russian's intense sparring session, fans heaped praise on Makhachev. Many compared him to Leon Edwards, claiming that Makhachev should not be underestimated against Charles, citing 'Rocky's' recent victory over Kamaru Usman.

A fan wrote on Instagram:

"People don't better underestimate Islam same with Charles y'all forgot what Leon did to Usman everything can happen in this Game."

Fans react to Makhachev displaying striking skills

Another fan was quick to take a shot at the Dagestani, harking back to Conor McGregor's words to Khabib in the buildup to their 2018 fight:

"They got glass jaws in Dagestan"

A fan criticized Makhachev

You can check out some of the fan reactions to Makhachev's sparring video below:

Fans are divided on who the winner would be at UFC 280

Fans react to Makhachev's striking skills

Fans are aware of how deadly Charles's striking and Makhachev's wrestling is.

Islam Makhachev explains how Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap impacted his career

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Makhachev revealed how Abulmanap Nurmagomedov had predicted years ago that the 30-year-old would one day be champ.

Makhachev admitted that he was sceptical of the prediction at the time. However, after coming to the United States and training with many "high-level" fighters, the Russian is now confident that he possesses all the skills required to become a champion:

"You know, Abdulmanap always told me when I was young, he always told me, 'You gonna be champion' but that time I am so young and I was thinking it's gonna be hard for me because this guy have- 2017, he told me you have to training, you're gonna be champion." [sic]

Islam Makhachev added:

"And that moment, I just think how I'm gonna be champion because I am from Russia. That moment we don't have many fighters, many champion from Russia. But every year, everything is changed. And I spend many years in the US, training with the high-level fighters. After all this happened, my mind is changed now and I know I am deserve and I know I have all skills for the champion belt." [sic]

You can check out Islam Makhachev's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

