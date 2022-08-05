"I’m happy I was able to connect with a past avatar" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya's wholesome interaction with Georges St-Pierre in Toronto

Fans on social media were stoked to see UFC icons Israel Adesanya and Georges St-Pierre sharing a wholesome interaction.

The UFC superstars recently had dinner together in Toronto and shared photos of themselves hanging out. According to 'The Last Stylebender,' meeting 'GSP' was akin to "connecting with a past avatar" – a reference to his monicker.

Taking to social media, the reigning UFC middleweight champion posted a video of his night out with St-Pierre along with the caption:

"My love, respect and admiration for this man leveled up a hundred times after this night. Not many people in human existence can relate to my life, I’m happy I was able to connect with a past avatar."

Needless to say, UFC fans marked out hard after seeing two generational talents get together. Several Twitter users replied to Adesanya's post and showered both fighters with love and adoration. Check out the best comments below.

Tumbo @TTumb0 @stylebender “A past avatar” man that makes so much sense it’s so true holy shit @stylebender “A past avatar” man that makes so much sense it’s so true holy shit https://t.co/09zm6kijpl

Sammy @kando84 @stylebender You won't find a humbler, more down to earth legend in any sport than GSP; that's why he's liked by everyone. Great clip. @stylebender You won't find a humbler, more down to earth legend in any sport than GSP; that's why he's liked by everyone. Great clip.

Detlo33 @detlo33 @stylebender Gsp is a real goat great company right there champ love that dude @stylebender Gsp is a real goat great company right there champ love that dude

Tuckered @Tuckered8 @stylebender But did you guys get to do a little friendly spar sesh? @stylebender But did you guys get to do a little friendly spar sesh?

Israel Adesanya compares himself to Georges St-Pierre after his polarizing performance

Israel Adesanya got some blowback after what many perceived to be a lackluster performance against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

'The Last Stylebender' pointed out that the criticism currently being thrown at him were the same ones legends Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre faced during their heyday. During an interview on his personal vlog, the Nigerian-born Kiwi said:

"It’s where I want to be. Look at how we speak of them [Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre] now. But right now I’m in it. People can’t see the forest for the trees. This is a thing that happens a lot. People can’t see the forest for the trees so they throw their toys, shake their rattles or whatnot, but you go down the line, when all is said and done, when my career is finished, we’ll see who was the guy. Eugene [Bareman] said it the best, these spectacular knockouts will come. These marvelous finishes will come, but right now it’s about playing the game, and I played the game very well. I hit the guy and didn’t get hit much. I feel we’re doing just what we need to do."

