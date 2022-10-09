"We’re gonna see Khabib vs. Ferguson before we see JJ at heavyweight" - Fans hilariously react to 10th anniversary of Jon Jones expressing a desire to move up to heavyweight for the first time

Fans are making jokes about Jon Jones after an article from ten years ago resurfaced in which 'Bones' is discussing a move to heavyweight.

Jones has been catching heat as his transition to heavyweight has already taken forever. Some fans don’t realize that ‘Bones’ was discussing the move to heavyweight before 2020.

An article from 2012 about Jones "eyeing" the heavyweight division resurfaced on Reddit:

Resurfaced article posted on Reddit

MMA fans got creative with their comments, including one that said:

“We’re gonna see Khabib [Nurmagomedov] vs. [Tony] Ferguson before we see JJ at heavyweight.”

Interestingly, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were scheduled to clash a record five times. The MMA gods didn't seem to favor the thrilling matchup as it fell apart for one reason or another every time.

Reddit comment

“To be fair the world ended and entered an alternate timeline in late 2012, so with how time works now in Jon’s head it’s perpetually 2013."

Reddit comment

“Technically it’s still late 2012. Really late, but still.”

Reddit comment

“Jon who?”

Reddit comments continued

“The urban lore of HW Jones”

Reddit comment

Jones last fought in February 2020 in a controversial decision win against Dominick Reyes. Ever since then, he's been working to move up in weight. ‘Bones’ is rumored to be waiting for Stipe Miocic to sign a contract as he wants to acclimatize himself to the new weight class before taking on champion Francis Ngannou.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Jon Jones sees more value in beating Stipe Miocic than Francis Ngannou. 🤔Full story: bit.ly/3R9RDko Jon Jones sees more value in beating Stipe Miocic than Francis Ngannou. 🤔Full story: bit.ly/3R9RDko https://t.co/hCmOUx4HlQ

Coach Brandon Gibson believes Jon Jones has wrestling skills on a different level than other heavyweights

As the return of Jon Jones continues to be delayed, debates about the success he could have at heavyweight are ramping up. Some believe his well-rounded skills will translate well to heavyweight. Others think the added weight could cause him to slow down and lose endurance.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, JacksonWink MMA coach Brandon Gibson had this to say about his skills:

"I think there’s a lot of areas that Jon could exploit at heavyweight. He has such a wide arsenal of techniques. He’s so dangerous, but you’re right. There’s a lot of heavyweights that are great boxers, that are great in the clinch, but Jon’s wrestling is on another level."

Watch Brandon Gibson discuss Jon Jones below:

Jon Jones seemed motivated to return in 2022, but that seems unlikely now. However, ‘Bones’ recently teased a fight at UFC 282 on December 10 but seemingly that is all there is to it. Time is running out for a big-time matchup against Ngannou or Miocic, and slim chance of it materializing before the year is out.

BONY @JonnyBones 🏾 UFC 282 UFC 282 🙏🏾

Poll : 0 votes