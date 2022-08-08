"You still don’t know how a bill becomes a law" - Fans react to Jorge Masvidal commenting on Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

MMA fans have reacted to Jorge Masvidal after the 'BMF' champ's comments on Twitter about Joe Biden.

'Gamebred' responded to a tweet that included Bernie Sanders debating Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. The 37-year-old, who is not a fan of the US President, has received backlash from some fans who have asked him to stick to MMA:

"They are telling you to your face"

Fans have responded to the post, with one fan suggesting Jorge Masvidal doesn't understand how laws and bills are passed in the United States:

"You still don't know how a bill becomes a law. Keep gobbling it up Jorge"

Bighouse @MrBighouse2 @GamebredFighter You still don’t know how a bill becomes a law. Keep gobbling it up Jorge @GamebredFighter You still don’t know how a bill becomes a law. Keep gobbling it up Jorge

Another fan criticized Masvidal for making political statements and suggested he doesn't do enough research:

"Cringe every time you express politics. You should do a lot more research before you speak."

kal @Nothing_insight @GamebredFighter Cringe every time you express politics. You should do a lot more research before you speak. @GamebredFighter Cringe every time you express politics. You should do a lot more research before you speak.

One fan joked that Masvidal's KO loss to Kamaru Usman has made him think he can talk about politics:

"Dude got KO'd so hard he think he's smart enough to talk politics."

PDXnfts @HouseJunkie_One @GamebredFighter Dude got KO’d so hard he thinks he’s smart enough to talk politics. @GamebredFighter Dude got KO’d so hard he thinks he’s smart enough to talk politics.

'Gamebred's legal troubles with Colby Covington were also mentioned:

"At least they aint sucker punching us as we get out of the restaurant"

KevyKev @keven_dubois @GamebredFighter At least they aint sucker punching us as we get out of the restaurant @GamebredFighter At least they aint sucker punching us as we get out of the restaurant

Check out some of the other fan reactions below:

Some Sick Sith @Willy_SkyWonka @GamebredFighter They should wait for the people outside restaurants and just “surprise” them with info. That works, right? @GamebredFighter They should wait for the people outside restaurants and just “surprise” them with info. That works, right?

G @skateboardg3 @GamebredFighter Let me guess ur president has a better plan. @GamebredFighter Let me guess ur president has a better plan.

Andrew Rutter @Bengal_Barrel @GamebredFighter Colby school you on politics like he schooled you in the octagon? Glad to see you learning something from your idol. @GamebredFighter Colby school you on politics like he schooled you in the octagon? Glad to see you learning something from your idol.

SullyDaChild @depressionhit10 @GamebredFighter I always get my advice from mma fighters @GamebredFighter I always get my advice from mma fighters

. @nick_staton1 @GamebredFighter Lol quit acting like you know anything about anything other than fighting @GamebredFighter Lol quit acting like you know anything about anything other than fighting

jon smith @jonsmit58653427 @GamebredFighter Masvidal out here pretending like he can actually vote @GamebredFighter Masvidal out here pretending like he can actually vote

David P 🇻🇮🇺🇸🇬🇧 @pemdave @GamebredFighter I like when people say ensuring elderly and those with long term conditions should suffer b/c some economists disagree w/ other economists… also true, I wouldn’t take advice from Jorge unless I’m fighting Ben Askren @GamebredFighter I like when people say ensuring elderly and those with long term conditions should suffer b/c some economists disagree w/ other economists… also true, I wouldn’t take advice from Jorge unless I’m fighting Ben Askren 😂

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Conor McGregor next

Jorge Masvidal has continued his efforts to face the biggest star in the organization, Conor McGregor.

'Gamebred' believes a fight with the returning Irishman makes sense and would potentially suit each of their expected return timelines. Masvidal is due in court this month where he faces allegations of assault by Colby Covington back in March.

While it's not expected that the 37-year-old will see the inside of a prison cell, he likely won't be octagon ready until the end of the year. McGregor is also expected to be ready for action again in early 2023.

Speaking to Mike Heck on MMA Fighting, 'Gamebred' stated his desire to face the Irishman:

"The one [fight] that makes the most sense is little b***h, Conor right? I wouldn't mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that f**king midget's a** up! I don't know if it's going to happen. Gilbert makes sense but also Leon's been calling me out left and right, saying he wants to defend the title against me."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's full interview with MMA Fighting here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham