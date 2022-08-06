"The one that makes the most sense is little b***h, Conor right?" - Jorge Masvidal wants Conor McGregor as his next opponent, predicts Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal continues to chase a fight with former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Speaking to Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, 'Gamebred' reiterated his desire to take on 'The Notorious'. He has already called out the Irish star on several occasions.

Masvidal stated that a fight against McGregor makes the most sense for him. However, the Miami native also seems open to a potential bout against Gilbert Burns and the 170-pound title challenger Leon Edwards.

Here's what Masvidal said:

"The one [fight] that makes the most sense is little b***h, Conor right? I wouldn't mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that f**king midget's a** up! I don't know if it's going to happen. Gilbert makes sense but also Leon's been calling me out left and right, saying he want to defend the title against me."

'Gamebred' also weighed in on the upcoming welterweight title clash between Leon Edwards and reigning champion Kamaru Usman. Having fought the 170-pound king in two unsuccessful title bouts, Masvidal leaned towards 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for the win.

The 37-year-old said:

"I think Kamaru wins. I don't think he stops him or nothing. I just think he wins, he finds a way to take him down, control him, throw a couple strikes, take him. I could see Leon winning. It's a fight anybody could win... but I'm leaning towards Usman."

Watch Jorge Masvidal discuss a potential fight against Conor McGregor below:

Jorge Masvidal is among the biggest names in the world in MMA after UFC megastar Conor McGregor. A fight between these two athletes promises to draw many eyeballs and massive pay-per-view buys. However, 'The Notorious' hasn't shown much interest in pursing a fight with the UFC BMF.

Will Conor McGregor return to the UFC?

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since suffering a broken leg during his last UFC outing against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. On his road to recovery, McGregor expressed interest in sharing the octagon with several potential opponents. He even voiced a desire to capture a third title in the promotion.

Until recently, McGregor was actively posting training photos and videos on social media to hype up his much-anticipated return to the UFC octagon.

However, there has been news surrounding his involvement in the remake of the Hollywood classic Road House. This has raised questions about whether 'The Notorious' will ever return to the UFC.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Here’s a statement from his spokesperson Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role.Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role. Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR: https://t.co/sDyXrw8guG

Conor McGregor even hinted in a cryptic tweet that he may not return to the promotion.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.

However, McGregor followed up with a series of tweets to give fans hope about a return down the line.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

For the sake of humankind!

I must return! 🦸‍♂️

Happy birthday my man,

Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿 I’ll be back!For the sake of humankind!I must return! 🦸‍♂️Happy birthday my man, @Schwarzenegger ! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board.Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿 I’ll be back! For the sake of humankind! I must return! 🦸‍♂️ Happy birthday my man, @Schwarzenegger! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board. Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿❤️ https://t.co/v7z2Fppn9K

McGregor has always been passionate about MMA. The former UFC double-champion suffered back-to-back losses inside the cage and seems optimistic about leaving on top. That said, it is very reasonable to believe that the Irishman will make his UFC comeback somewhere down the line.

