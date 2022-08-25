"Too bad he didn't hug it to death" - Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov demolishing a camera drone with one punch

A video of Khabib Nurmagomedov punching a drone recently went viral, prompting fans on Twitter to chime in with their reactions.

The video shot at the American Kickboxing Academy shows Nurmagomedov shadow boxing while a drone follows him around. The former UFC lightweight champ appeared to be irritated with the device, which he proceeded to break by punching it.

Watch the video below:

Khabib be like: F this drone

Twitter users couldn't help but react to Nurmagomedov losing his cool over a drone.

A vast segment of fans found the incident hilarious. They jokingly said Nurmagomedov is either trying out a new way of MMA training, or he was just really vexed by the drone.

Hahaha that drone makes the same noise I would make if he hit me like that 🤣🤣

However, a few users also jumped at the opportunity to fire a shot at 'The Eagle.' One commenter took a shot at Khabib's fighting style, saying he was pleased that the Russian didn't "hug it to death."

Another commenter said the drone was the first opponent Nurmagomedov was able to beat using his striking. Meanwhile, a third social media user likened Khabib's shadow boxing to Ronda Rousey's highly-criticized boxing form.





oh so you're a boxer now? too bad he didn't hug it to death

First punch i seen Khabib land that kept the opponent down lol

Since he's retired, bro has fought in the MetaVerse with Max Holloway and now fighting drones lmao. Very good brotha 😂

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Kamaru Usman's KO loss

Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that he is unsure how Kamaru Usman will react to his knockout defeat by Leon Edwards.

During an interview with the Russian YouTube channel Ушатайка, Nurmagomedov provided his insight regarding Usman's loss, saying:

"I was thinking that [a decision win for Usman] is essentially how the contest will finish, just like he did to everyone else. But these fights are MMA, and you can see by yourself: For a second it all went wrong. Put his hand in the wrong place, your lights could go out if the proper defense is not in place. You can wake up in the locker room, and it’s over. [Translated by Mr MMA Shorts on YouTube.]"

The former UFC lightweight champ also confirmed that a trilogy bout is in the works as far as he knows. Nurmagomedov, who shares a manager with Usman, added:

"I’m aware that the trilogy is already in the works. I believe [Usman] can beat Leon Edwards, but after such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover. It will be interesting to see, but I would love to see the trilogy."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview below:

