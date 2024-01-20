Fans react after learning Dricus du Plessis has never gone to the fourth round in his entire career

Fans recently reacted after learning that Dricus du Plessis has yet to fight past the fourth round in his entire career.

The South African is scheduled to challenge Sean Strickland for the middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 297, which takes place tonight at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Reddit user MA-JA-HO posted a photo of Du Plessis' MMA record, along with the round in which he won his fights and made a surprising observation. The Reddit asked a question to the MMA community regarding his upcoming title fight, writing:

"Will his cardio hold up if it goes into championship rounds?"

Fans weighed in and shared their thoughts on Du Plessis never fighting past the fourth round and whether that could play a factor in the outcome of tonight's main event. They noted that he has been in championship bouts in other promotions, while others predicted what they believe will transpire should his fight against Strickland go into the championship rounds. They wrote:

"DDP has 2 rounds to finish him. After that Sean just gasses him and then eventually catches him with a good 1-2"

"Never gone to a fifth either"

"Take a shot every time the announcers say "championship rounds" or "y'know, Dricus has never fought past 3 rounds before" and enjoy"

"I feel like both Dricus’ cardio and seans wrestling are both assumed by everyone to be top caliber even tho we really aint seen it. I feel like whoever is worse respectively is going to lose."

"I have him in my parlays but hedged my bet with Sean by tko in the 4th or 5th. I see ddp running through him or Sean tires him out and overwhelms him later in the fight."

"If he doesn't finish Sean in the first 2 rounds it might be a wrap for DDP. Strickland is a cardio animal and is definitely a better wrestler. He trains at Coture's gym, Strickland might 50-45 him."

Reddit comments regarding du Plessis' MMA record [Image courtesy: MA-JA-HO - Reddit]

It will be interesting to see whether Du Plessis can silence the doubters speculating how his cardio will hold up should tonight's main event go the distance.

Drake backs Sean Strickland to defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297

It appears as though Drake is confident with his prediction for the UFC 297 main event as he placed a significant wager on the outcome of who will walk out of Toronto as the middleweight champion.

The Grammy Award winner took to his Instagram account and posted a story of his bet slip. He placed a $700,000 wager on Sean Strickland to retain against Dricus du Plessis and revealed that he will be in attendance at Scotiabank Arena.

It will be interesting to see whether his prediction will be correct, as the camera will definitely be picking up his reaction.

Drake's Instagram story regarding UFC 297 wager [Image courtesy: @champagnepapi - Instagram]