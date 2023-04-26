Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington recently made waves in the MMA world by announcing that he has achieved the coveted black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. For a wrestler with a background in NCAA Division-1, this achievement is nothing short of extraordinary and is a testament to his exceptional skills and hard work.

The multi-time title challenger remarked:

"Master Colby UNLOCKED."

The news of the Californian's black belt has caused a stir among fans and followers of the sport, who are eager to see how this new development will impact his future fights. Colby Covington's proficiency in grappling and his ability to control the ground game have long been recognized as key strengths, but this new accolade raises the bar even higher.

Twitter user @andreattafabio congratulated 'Chaos' for his achievement and stated:

"Congrats Brother!"

Another user @CaseyJ_516 mentioned:

"Colby walking the streets of Florida like:

@ExpertJames1 took jabs at current UFC weltwerweight kingpin Leon Edwards and remarked:

"Leon scott is finished."

Social media user @Hrusaj poked fun and stated:

"How r u a black belt. When’s the last time u finished anybody in a fight?"

Reddit user u/howietensen commented:

"About as valuable as Justtin Gaethje being a two time Arizona State Champion Wrestler."

Another user u/UfcBlackBelt21 praised Colby Covington for his attainment and reacted:

"Lot of people hating on Colby, but dude earned his black belt and is one of the best fighters in the world."

Twitter @GOATofGOATS_MMA commented:

"Dude buys girls to stand with him in photo ops, now he bought a black belt? And calls himself a master??"

Another user @ragingjf raised a question:

"Wait... what black belt has Colby Covington been awarded Judo or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu? Because Daniel Valverde (the other guy in the photo/ Colby's coach) is a Judo and BJJ black belt."

@GGUE_MADE tweeted:

"Your jiujitsu game absolutely sucks! And you can be referred to as a 'master' until you hit a level in the black belt lol."

Colby Covington confirmed that a championship fight against Leon Edwards is in the pipeline

Colby Covington has been creating a buzz in the MMA community with his persistent campaign for a title shot. His tireless efforts have finally paid off, as he has confirmed that negotiations are underway for an eagerly awaited title fight against reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

'Rocky' has already led out his plans to defend his title against 'Chaos' in what promises to be a highly anticipated bout at UFC 294. This announcement has sent shockwaves throughout the MMA world, particularly among Covington's fans, who have long been advocating for him to receive a shot at welterweight gold.

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, the Californian remarked:

"I couldn't say that it's in July, it could be August. But Dana [White] is getting it 100% done, and we will fight for the undisputed welterweight title fight next. Leon has got nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. We're gonna get it done for America."

He added:

"I'm fighting for the undisputed world title next fight. Whether Leon's there, I will fight for the title."

Check out Covington's entire statement below:

