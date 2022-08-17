"Unless his next opponents hit harder than 7g they've no chance" - Fans react to Max Holloway finally getting "KO'd" by a fighter jet 

Max Holloway recently had the amazing experience of sitting in a fighter jet. Holloway, who has never been knocked out in his career, seemingly lost his senses for a while during the fighter jet ride. Uploading a video with footage of his ride, the former UFC featherweight champion wrote on Instagram:

"Sadly my "never been KO'd" streak came to an end. 😂 I was blessed with the opportunity to fly with @usnavyblueangels . Shoutout to number 7 pilot Griffin Stangel and everyone behind the scenes for the unreal experience. This once in a lifetime time ride I will never forget. Thank you 🤙🏻"

Watch the clip below:

'Blessed' seemingly lost his senses as the jet hit 7 G force. Holloway's post drew various reactions from fans on social media. Fans hilariously noted that Holloway's upcoming opponents need to hit him with a G force of 7 or more to knock him out. @francis.jay wrote:

"Unless his next opponents hit harder than 7g they've no chance"

Others joked about Holloway's knockout being an early stoppage. @shutterspeedpapi wrote:

"Early stoppage...Herb Dean blows the call again!"

One fan seriously noted that getting knocked out by G force could elevate the chances of CTE for someone who's already been fighting for a lifetime. @djfuckingnelson wrote:

"That definitely don't help cte"

Comments via @blessedmma on Instagram

What's next for Max Holloway?

Max Holloway was dethroned by Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision in their first ever encounter at UFC 245 in 2019. 'Blessed' also dropped a closely contested split decision in the rematch at UFC 251 next year.

Holloway bounced back with consecutive striking clinics against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez, which also won the Fight of the Night honors. The former featherweight champion could not be denied a trilogy bout against Volkanovski, which went down at UFC 276 last month.

However, 'The Great' came out on top once again, this time in dominant fashion. Volkanovski also claims to have jokingly asked Holloway to leave the division immediately after their UFC 276 clash. The Australian recently said on The MMA Hour:

"I said to him straight after the fight right before I got my hand raised, I was like, ‘Hey, can you please get the f**k out of my division? Stop taking out my number one guys,’ you know what I mean?”

Watch Volkanovski's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Considering his record against Volkanovski, Max Holloway's chances at a title shot appear bleak as long as the Australian rules the featherweight division. While 'Blessed' is yet to reveal his future plans, it may be time for the former champion to consider a move up to lightweight.

