UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili recently underwent a successful surgical procedure to fuse a bone in his hand. However, a recent social media post by Dvalishvili has surprised and intrigued fans. The post revealed that the Georgian fighter is in the process of getting a hair transplant, leaving fans stunned by this unexpected revelation.

The reaction from fans has been mixed, with some expressing surprise and curiosity about Dvalishvili's decision to undergo a hair transplant. The news has sparked discussions and debates among fans.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @HiIm54464124 remarked:

"New mythical fighter hair transplant Merab."

Goop @HiIm54464124 @ConOfCombat new mythical fighter hair transplant merab @ConOfCombat new mythical fighter hair transplant merab

Another user @MMAFayce mentioned:

"Bro getting a brain surgery for personality transplant."

@UFC_Obsessed tweeted:

"I’m glad he’s going to feel more confident but I always thought of Merab as the type that would shave his head on a whim before jumping from absurd heights into a frozen lake. Damn it, he’s too cool for this." 😂

MS @UFC_Obsessed @ConOfCombat I’m glad he’s going to feel more confident but I always thought of Merab as the type that would shave his head on a whim before jumping from absurd heights into a frozen lake. Damn it, he’s too cool for this @ConOfCombat I’m glad he’s going to feel more confident but I always thought of Merab as the type that would shave his head on a whim before jumping from absurd heights into a frozen lake. Damn it, he’s too cool for this 😂

@stubs451 reacted:

Social media user @mxrthenvn stated:

"That’s at least his second hair transplant."

@AlBadriWL poked fun at Merab Dvalishvili's friendship with the bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling:

"He wants long hair so Aljo can pull it in bed."

O @AlBadriWL @mma_orbit @MerabDvalishvil He wants long hair so Aljo can pull it in bed @mma_orbit @MerabDvalishvil He wants long hair so Aljo can pull it in bed

Social media user @RBerto52 found a resemblance with Skyrim's Nord clan:

"Merab looks like a Nord from Skyrim."

Berto @RBerto52 @ConOfCombat Merab looks like a Nord from Skyrim @ConOfCombat Merab looks like a Nord from Skyrim

Merab Dvalishvili thanks Giga Chikadze for his support

Following a successful surgical procedure to fuse a bone in his hand, Merab Dvalishvili found himself temporarily away from the octagon.

Dvalishvili has been creating a splash in UFC lately, boasting an impressive professional record of 16 wins and 4 losses. With a remarkable nine-fight win streak under his belt, the highly skilled fighter has solidified his position as the top-ranked 135-pounder

During this time, 'The Machine' expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude towards his fellow Georgian fighter Giga Chikadze for being a steadfast source of support throughout his recovery process. Taking to Twitter, Dvalishvili shared a heartfelt message, highlighting the invaluable role Chikadze played in his journey, stating:

"Surgery went well. I will be back as soon as possible. Thank you Giga Chikadze for being with me."

Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili @MerabDvalishvil ოპერაციამ კარგად ჩაიარა. ვეცდები აღდგენითი პროცესიც წარმატებით გავიარო და მალე დავბრუნდე უკან…. მადლობა გიგა ჭიკაძეს ზოგადად ყველაფრისთვის და ამჯერად ჩემთან ყოფნისთვის 🦾 Surgery went well. I will be back as soon as possible. thank you @giga_chikadze for being with me 🦾ოპერაციამ კარგად ჩაიარა. ვეცდები აღდგენითი პროცესიც წარმატებით გავიარო და მალე დავბრუნდე უკან…. მადლობა გიგა ჭიკაძეს ზოგადად ყველაფრისთვის და ამჯერად ჩემთან ყოფნისთვის Surgery went well. I will be back as soon as possible. thank you @giga_chikadze for being with me 🦾🇬🇪 ოპერაციამ კარგად ჩაიარა. ვეცდები აღდგენითი პროცესიც წარმატებით გავიარო და მალე დავბრუნდე უკან…. მადლობა გიგა ჭიკაძეს ზოგადად ყველაფრისთვის და ამჯერად ჩემთან ყოფნისთვის❤️🦾 https://t.co/VyL6nPwMci

In a recent octagon action Dvalishvili faced off against the renowned Petr Yan, he secured a unanimous decision victory

Poll : 0 votes