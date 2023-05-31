Create

Fans react as Merab Dvalishvili is set to get a hair transplant

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 31, 2023 23:25 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili is set to get a hair transplant
Merab Dvalishvili is set to get a hair transplant [Images Courtesy: @mma_orbit on Twitter]

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili recently underwent a successful surgical procedure to fuse a bone in his hand. However, a recent social media post by Dvalishvili has surprised and intrigued fans. The post revealed that the Georgian fighter is in the process of getting a hair transplant, leaving fans stunned by this unexpected revelation.

The reaction from fans has been mixed, with some expressing surprise and curiosity about Dvalishvili's decision to undergo a hair transplant. The news has sparked discussions and debates among fans.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @HiIm54464124 remarked:

"New mythical fighter hair transplant Merab."
Another user @MMAFayce mentioned:

"Bro getting a brain surgery for personality transplant."

@UFC_Obsessed tweeted:

"I’m glad he’s going to feel more confident but I always thought of Merab as the type that would shave his head on a whim before jumping from absurd heights into a frozen lake. Damn it, he’s too cool for this." 😂
@ConOfCombat I’m glad he’s going to feel more confident but I always thought of Merab as the type that would shave his head on a whim before jumping from absurd heights into a frozen lake. Damn it, he’s too cool for this 😂
@stubs451 reacted:

@ConOfCombat Another loss for the Brotherhood of Balds twitter.com/stubs451/statu…

Social media user @mxrthenvn stated:

"That’s at least his second hair transplant."
@AlBadriWL poked fun at Merab Dvalishvili's friendship with the bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling:

"He wants long hair so Aljo can pull it in bed."
@ConOfCombat Hope its gonna look something like this https://t.co/17Fs4SOnTe

Social media user @RBerto52 found a resemblance with Skyrim's Nord clan:

"Merab looks like a Nord from Skyrim."
@mma_orbit @MerabDvalishvil looking good @MerabDvalishvil https://t.co/NsFR6MkXBk
@mma_orbit @MerabDvalishvil What if Merab comes back with Aljo’s Afro ?
@ConOfCombat Bro getting a lobotomy 😭
@ConOfCombat PEDs make ya bald.
@ConOfCombat No wonder he’s out 6 months

Merab Dvalishvili thanks Giga Chikadze for his support

Following a successful surgical procedure to fuse a bone in his hand, Merab Dvalishvili found himself temporarily away from the octagon.

Dvalishvili has been creating a splash in UFC lately, boasting an impressive professional record of 16 wins and 4 losses. With a remarkable nine-fight win streak under his belt, the highly skilled fighter has solidified his position as the top-ranked 135-pounder

During this time, 'The Machine' expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude towards his fellow Georgian fighter Giga Chikadze for being a steadfast source of support throughout his recovery process. Taking to Twitter, Dvalishvili shared a heartfelt message, highlighting the invaluable role Chikadze played in his journey, stating:

"Surgery went well. I will be back as soon as possible. Thank you Giga Chikadze for being with me."
Surgery went well. I will be back as soon as possible. thank you @giga_chikadze for being with me 🦾🇬🇪 ოპერაციამ კარგად ჩაიარა. ვეცდები აღდგენითი პროცესიც წარმატებით გავიარო და მალე დავბრუნდე უკან…. მადლობა გიგა ჭიკაძეს ზოგადად ყველაფრისთვის და ამჯერად ჩემთან ყოფნისთვის❤️🦾 https://t.co/VyL6nPwMci

In a recent octagon action Dvalishvili faced off against the renowned Petr Yan, he secured a unanimous decision victory

