Fans react as MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele sets up Sean Strickland with an etiquette coach - "Got her revenge"

Sean Strickland's outlandish personality has endeared him to some fans but has completely turned others off.

It seems like MMA media member Nina-Marie Daniele hopes to change Strickland's ways, as she hired an etiquette coach called Nicole to teach 'Tarzan' some pointers during a recent interview.

Sean Strickland broke down in hysterics when he was informed why Nicole was there and did not appear to care much about what the etiquette coach had to teach him.

Daniele said:

"I hired an etiquette coach because that man is unhinged and he doesn't know how to act. Wish me luck..."

A number of fans reacted to the footage, some of whom felt that the prank had earned Nina-Marie Daniele some revenge for all of Sean Strickland's brash comments.

Others were pleased to see how little 'Tarzan' seemed to care about the interaction. See some of the comments below:

"Nina got her revenge! Got 'em!!"

"Stop trying to tame this man. He is feral and let it stay at that."

"Strickland would make a great stand up comedian even without trying to be funny."

"I love how Nina and Sean just bounce off each other, makes it so much nmore enjoyable than these other UFC interviewers."

"He don't give a fook"

Sean Strickland makes his case for a title shot against Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland has been edging closer and closer to a coveted UFC title shot over the past five years. 'Tarzan' has flown slightly under the radar as a potential title contender, and is 7-2 in his last nine fights, with the two defeats coming against Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier.

Strickland is set to face Abus Magomedov in the main event of UFC on ESPN 48 this Saturday. Ahead of their clash, 'Tarzan' made his case for a title shot against champion Israel Adesanya.

Strickland also pointed to his opponent, Magomedov, and asked if he was the type of fighter that fans wanted as the champion. 'Tarzan' said:

"Like, you take Abus. Who the f**k is Abus? Let's just say Abus knocks me the f**k out and he becomes the champion. Who the f**k is Abus? Do you really want Abus as a champion contender? Does that guy even f***ing speak English? He speaks English? Okay, a little bit? Okay, I barely speak f***ing English... I deserve a shot guys, let's make it happen."

