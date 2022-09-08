"His corner throws in the towel right when the fight starts" - Fans react to Nate Diaz admitting he hasn't prepared for Khamzat Chimaev clash

MMA fans have reacted to the news that Nate Diaz hasn't prepared for the upcoming final fight of his UFC contract against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

Diaz has been at war with the UFC for some time and fans were happy to see the Stockton-born fighter be given a chance to say goodbye. What many fans aren't pleased with is the opponent, Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' is one of the hottest prospects in MMA and sits at No.3 in the welterweight rankings, victorious in all five of his UFC appearances so far.

Chimaev will walk into UFC 279 as the heavy favorite, but Diaz has insisted he doesn't care about the rankings, suggesting that he hasn't even trained for the fight:

"I give up on preparing. Whatever. Beat me."

MMA fans have reacted to Diaz's media day words, with one fan admitting that they wouldn't be surprised to see Nate Diaz's team throw in the towel as the final middle finger to the UFC.

"I think Nate goes in there and his corner throws in the towel right when the fight starts."

A common theme amongst the fans is believing the Stockton fighter is going to throw the fight on purpose. Instagram user @denis_87pens thinks Diaz is going to "fake" an injury.

"Biggest gangster move ever, walks out and bell rings.. fake injury.. fight ends.. final fight on contract over and walks away saying he's lucky I got hurt"

Israel Adesanya believes Nate Diaz has a chance against Khamzat Chimaev the longer the fight goes on

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has weighed in on UFC 279's highly anticipated main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.

Diaz is notoriously known as one of the toughest fighters in the entire organization. The American has appeared nearly impossible to finish and his cardio has proven to be excellent time and time again.

Although the 37-year-old will enter the octagon as the heavy underdog, 'The Last Stylebender' believes the fight may not be as clear-cut a victory for 'Borz' as most think.

In a YouTube video, Adesanya said:

"It's hard to finish Nate Diaz... but if someone could do it, it might be this guy. It's five rounds, f**k. Has he even been five rounds? This just got interesting. I didn't think about that, like three rounds. Rounds four and five, this is where Nate starts to thrive and Nate's tough."

Adesanya added:

"Nate, he can last. Even the Leon fight; Leon was pinging him. And then out of nowhere in the last round, ping, and then he hurt him and then he points. And then from there what did he do? He just put his foot on the gas and just drove recklessly, with reckless abandon..."

