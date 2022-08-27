"He could have a GTA storyline modeled after him" - Fans react to Nate Diaz smoking joint in front of USADA official waiting for his urine sample

Fans hilariously reacted to a recent video of Nate Diaz smoking a blunt in front of a USADA official who was waiting for his urine sample. Diaz has developed a cult-like following through his authentic personality and stout-hearted approach towards the fight game.

The Diaz brothers are notoriously famous for their unwillingness to play by the rules. His older brother Nick was banned for five years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after he tested positive for marijuana following his fight with Anderson Silva at UFC 183. He was also punished with a hefty fine of $165,000.

Since then, USADA has essentially eliminated the use of marijuana as a UFC violation. Since Diaz is currently preparing for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev which takes place on September 10 at UFC 279, a USADA representative had visited him to collect his urine sample. Diaz suggested that the USADA representative refused to leave since he did not give him enough of a sample.

Beloved by his people for his unintentionally funny actions, fans had hilarious reactions to the video. A user with the handle @0x_hiatus posted on Twitter that the American could have a GTA (Grand Theft Auto) story geared around him:

''He could have a GTA storyline modeled after him''

Below are some of the best fan reactions to Diaz's post:

Nate Diaz's bitter sweet history with the USADA

Nate Diaz has had his fair share of trouble with the USADA in the past. Being a pioneer and advocate for marijuana use in sports has not come easy to Diaz.

Following his back-and-forth war with rival Conor McGregor at UFC 202, Nate Diaz spoke to the media in the aftermath of the event. The Stockton slugger was seen vaping, which he later confirmed was CBD oil. The USADA stated that they would investigate the matter for admission of using CBD oil within a six-hour time frame, which could be viewed as a violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy.

At UFC 244, Nate Diaz made the USADA play by his rules after a drug testing fiasco. The Stockton native has made his views clear on the use of PEDs and was aggravated when he tested positive for LGD-4033, or Ligandrol, which was the result of a tainted supplement. Instead of keeping the matter under wraps as suggested, Diaz openly notified the world of the issue.

Diaz's long-standing battle came to a close when Jeff Novitsky, the UFC’s Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance, confirmed that athletes will not be tested or fined for THC, the only limitation being that they cannot be impaired on the day of the fight.

Nate Diaz will now face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 and this will be the last fight of his current UFC contract.

