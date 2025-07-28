  • home icon
  Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele barks at Jean Silva after successful ninja choke training: "Don't injure him like u did Arman"

Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele barks at Jean Silva after successful ninja choke training: "Don’t injure him like u did Arman"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Jul 28, 2025 08:32 GMT
Nina-Marie Daniele (left) learns ninja choke from Jean Silva (right). [Images courtesy: @ninamariedaniele and @jeansilvamma on Instagram]
Nina-Marie Daniele's recent collab with surging UFC featherweight star Jean Silva has garnered a lot of fanfare. Daniele has fast become one of the most popular names in MMA media, with her cheerful and informal style striking the right chords with the fans.

For a promotional segment for UFC BJJ 2, the influencer linked up with the MMA Nerds standout, during which he walked her through how to successfully execute a ninja choke.

Hilarities ensued as Daniele continuously failed to follow the fighter's instructions and messed up the move. However, she eventually pulled it off, forcing a tapout of 'Lord'. Sure enough, the 36-year-old lavished in her triumph, barking at the fighter.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele locking in a ninja choke on Jean Silva:

For context, barking has become Silva's brand in the UFC, with him using it to taunt his opponent as well as to celebrate his wins. According to an interview he gave Ariel Helwani, while part of his barking is impulsive, part of it is a tribute to his late brother, who loved dogs.

Fight fans flooded her comments section, reacting to the hilarious clip.

@xavier_dabish wrote:

"Don’t injure him like u did Arman."
@keith_rich_art opined:

"Not for nothing, but I think you are low-key getting pretty good at this stuff."

@jhanellecastillo chimed in:

"Jean Silva is unintentionally funny af. Excited for UFC BJJ and UFC Noche."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]
Jean Silva issues a sly warning for his next opponent

Jean Silva is set to take on former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes at UFC Fight Night 259 in September, and the 'Lord' intends to put a thorough beating on his opponent.

Lopes, even though a Brazilian by birth, resides and trains in Mexico. The 30-year-old moved to the North American nation when he was 19, after accepting a position as a jiu jitsu coach.

This has led to the fighter developing strong emotions for the country. At UFC 300, Lopes claimed that he feels like he represents both nations, despite his Brazilian roots.

This, however, doesn't seem to sit well with Silva. During an interview with MMA Mania, the fighter said:

"I'm going to beat up on a guy that doesn't know whether he is Mexican or Brazilian. So I'm going to win that one and I'm going to get the title and I will defend it as many times as god would like me to do."

Check out Jean Silva's comments below (0:32):

