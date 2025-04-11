"That's actually a hard line" - Fans react as Bryce Mitchell drops ice-cold response to Jean Silva's barking antics at UFC 314 press conference

UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell recently responded to Jean Silva's intimidation tactics with a piercing response that left fans cheering. Silva and Mitchell are scheduled to lock horns at UFC 314 this weekend.

The Brazilian fighter looks to enter the featherweight rankings by potentially emerging victorious on Saturday. His American foe currently sits at the 13th spot after his defeat over Kron Gracie at UFC 310.

In the press conference for the event, 'Lord' prompted the crowd to bark at his American contemporary to show dominance. However, 'Thug Nasty' immediately shot it down after issuing a clever and appropriate response that left fans cheering for him instead:

"I put a lot of dogs down in my day. The dogs that like to come up to my farm, they kill my animals, they come to harm me and my family. You know what they all got in common? They squeal right before they die."

Fans then took to social media to share their reactions, with one writing:

"That's actually a hard line."

Others wrote:

"Bryce’s neighbors had been wondering what happened to their dogs."

"That's a bar I can't lie."

"Bryce won the whole press conference."

"That’s a bit of a weird thing to announce to the world Bryce."

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on x]

Chael Sonnen breaks down Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the upcoming fight between Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva at UFC 314. The former light heavyweight fighter believes the 28-year-old to be a bad matchup for the Arkansas native.

In an episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy, Sonnen said:

"Bryce made a big mistake. That mistake got him called out by Jean Silva. Everybody thought, 'well this is a pretty good punishment to put him in there with John Silva.' Sometimes a guy needs bent over and spanked john Silva is supposed to be the guy to give that spanking."

Sonnen added:

"I don't personally underestimate Bryce Mitchell, particularly on the ground. He is a very creative guy, I mean he does the twisters and all the flexibility stuff, he can also hold up. Bryce Mitchell is a very good fighter but if you wanted to design and go look at somebody on the roster that was a really bad matchup for him you just found it in John Silva."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (21:25):

