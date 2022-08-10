Fans react to Nong-O’s thunderous beatdown of Saemapetch Fairtex ahead of return at ONE on Prime Video 1

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is one of the most talented fighters currently competing in Muay Thai. The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has decades of experience and hundreds of wins to his name.

The 35-year-old fighter also has some pretty incredible victories and moments in the ONE circle. One such moment was when the Thai-born fighter threw a combination of 27 strikes before knocking down Saemapetch Fairtex.

On Instagram, ONE Championship captured the moment and framed it like a video game:

"Finish him 😤 Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Liam Harrison on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1!"

Fans excitedly commented on the clip, with user @Yaboi_ryan_12 writing:

"This fight was insane both men were throwing hands like their lives depended on it."

Shane Fazen from FIGHTTIPS added:

"I don't think yous are ready for this match."

[Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship] Instagram Comments

His comment is in regards to the match that all combat sports fans have been salivating over. On August 26, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line when Nong-O Gaiyanghadao faces 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison.

The two Muay Thai specialists will meet at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Liam Harrison won't be changing strategy against the great Nong-O

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison are among the highest-skilled and most-exciting fighters in combat sports. The veteran Muay Thai strikers have a combined 40 years of fighting experience and over 440 official bouts.

Harrison and Nong-O will both be aiming for a knockout finish in this highly anticipated fight. The Thai-born bantamweight king has ruled this division with iron-like authority since he captured the gold in 2019.

His British rival knows exactly how skilled the champion is, but will still be looking for the KO. Speaking to ONE, 'The Hitman' Harrison said:

“I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot, he’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]. So what else am I going to do? I’m not going to change my style now just because I’m coming across one of the best fighters of all time. I’m going to fight Liam Harrison style because that’s what got me to where I am today. I’m not going to start trying to out-technique him or run away. I’m not about that. I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout."

The fight will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video at US primetime on August 26, and will be the co-main event for ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard