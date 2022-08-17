"We need the Hottest MFer belt for this one" - Fans hilariously react to Paulo Costa's "best looking man" tweet with Luke Rockhold taking the second position

Paulo Costa has claimed that he's the best-looking male fighter in the UFC ahead of his highly anticipated clash against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.
The Brazilian middleweight has emerged as a Twitter sensation in recent times with his satirical content and self-parody. While some fighters haven't taken kindly to a few of his jokes, fans of the mixed martial artist are thoroughly enjoying this side of him.
Recently, Paulo Costa took to Twitter to profess that he's the best-looking male fighter ever. He also referred to his UFC 278 opponent Luke Rockhold as the second or third best-looking fighter:
"I’m going to say As fighter I’m The best looking man ever and Saturday I will beat the second or 3* places cause I want the hole podium! 🥇🥈🥉"
"It will be a masterclass" - Paulo Costa claims that he is ready and prepared to take on Luke Rockhold at UFC 278
Paulo Costa will clash against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278.
The Brazilian was last seen in the octagon against Marvin Vettori back in October 2021. Costa struggled to make weight for the fight owing to a bicep tear leading up to the fight. 'The Eraser' weighed in at 204.05 pounds and forfeited 20% of his purse.
Costa is coming into the fight at UFC 278 looking to turn things around after a two-fight losing streak. The Brazilian certainly seems confident in his training for UFC 278.
He looks to be in great shape, and claimed that he will put on a masterclass against Rockhold:
His opponent Luke Rockhold is set to return to fighting after a three-year hiatus this weekend. He was last seen in the octagon against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239.