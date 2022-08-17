"We need the Hottest MFer belt for this one" - Fans hilariously react to Paulo Costa's "best looking man" tweet with Luke Rockhold taking the second position

Paulo Costa has claimed that he's the best-looking male fighter in the UFC ahead of his highly anticipated clash against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

The Brazilian middleweight has emerged as a Twitter sensation in recent times with his satirical content and self-parody. While some fighters haven't taken kindly to a few of his jokes, fans of the mixed martial artist are thoroughly enjoying this side of him.

Recently, Paulo Costa took to Twitter to profess that he's the best-looking male fighter ever. He also referred to his UFC 278 opponent Luke Rockhold as the second or third best-looking fighter:

"I’m going to say As fighter I’m The best looking man ever and Saturday I will beat the second or 3* places cause I want the hole podium! 🥇🥈🥉"

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA I’m going to say As fighter I’m The best looking man ever and Saturday I will beat the second or 3* places cause I want the hole podium! 🥇🥈🥉 I’m going to say As fighter I’m The best looking man ever and Saturday I will beat the second or 3* places cause I want the hole podium! 🥇🥈🥉 https://t.co/3OgI8wNJXT

Fight fans were quick to react to Costa's claim on Twitter. @VJMendozaJr proposed the idea of a 'Hottest Mfer belt' for the co-main event at UFC 278:

"we need the Hottest MFer belt for this one"

Victor 🎣 @VJMendozaJr @BorrachinhaMMA we need the Hottest MFer belt for this one @BorrachinhaMMA we need the Hottest MFer belt for this one

Another fan echoed the same sentiment and called for a BLMF (Best-looking male fighter) belt:

Another fan claimed that Luke Rockhold is quite a good-looking fighter himself:

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

GuyNoir @JoelGNoir @BorrachinhaMMA People are jealous, Paulo, that’s why they’re momentarily turning on you. You make them feel inferior. @BorrachinhaMMA People are jealous, Paulo, that’s why they’re momentarily turning on you. You make them feel inferior. 😅

xyz @xyz26577960 @BorrachinhaMMA Paulo you're the undisputed Catchweight Champion of the world 🛐 @BorrachinhaMMA Paulo you're the undisputed Catchweight Champion of the world 🛐

Eye of Horus @TotallyAvgFag @BorrachinhaMMA the second part is debatable, i’m not sure i can say the same about the first @BorrachinhaMMA the second part is debatable, i’m not sure i can say the same about the first

Cool Breeze @ZakAttack245 @BorrachinhaMMA That's the only time you will ever beat top 3 because you sure ain't doing it in the UFC @BorrachinhaMMA That's the only time you will ever beat top 3 because you sure ain't doing it in the UFC

"It will be a masterclass" - Paulo Costa claims that he is ready and prepared to take on Luke Rockhold at UFC 278

Paulo Costa will clash against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278.

The Brazilian was last seen in the octagon against Marvin Vettori back in October 2021. Costa struggled to make weight for the fight owing to a bicep tear leading up to the fight. 'The Eraser' weighed in at 204.05 pounds and forfeited 20% of his purse.

Costa is coming into the fight at UFC 278 looking to turn things around after a two-fight losing streak. The Brazilian certainly seems confident in his training for UFC 278.

He looks to be in great shape, and claimed that he will put on a masterclass against Rockhold:

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA 🤜🤛 I’m ready! Next Saturday it will be a master class. Training camp finished🤜🤛I’m ready! Next Saturday it will be a master class. Training camp finished 🙌🤜🤛🔥 I’m ready! Next Saturday it will be a master class. 😁 https://t.co/G6ZRIHswh3

His opponent Luke Rockhold is set to return to fighting after a three-year hiatus this weekend. He was last seen in the octagon against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham